Feeling like Fall for the last few days of summer

Today’s Forecast:

This morning a gusty cold front is moving through Colorado. Temperatures will be below average today and feel like fall.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 69; Low: 41. Staying breezy all day with temperatures about 10 degrees below average. Light rain showers are possible later this afternoon.

PUEBLO: High: 75; Low: 45. Comfortable temperatures today and breezy winds. A sprinkle and some clouds are possible this evening.

CANON CITY: High: 74; Low: 40. Warm and breezy today and likely to stay dry.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 63; Low: 32. A cool day with a slight chance of rain this afternoon. Tonight expect a brief freeze.

TRI-LAKES: High: 60s; Low: 30s. Mid-60s with breezy winds and a slight chance of rain this afternoon. Upper-30s tonight.

PLAINS: High: 70s; Low: 40s. Strong wind gusts today with afternoon clouds and a chance of light rain.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 70s; Low: 40s. Low-70s with breezy winds today.

MOUNTAINS: High: 60s/70s; Low: 30s. Cool and breezy today with a freeze expected for most mountain valleys tonight. The San Luis Valley is under a freeze watch.

Extended Outlook:

Tuesday will be sunny and calm with temperatures similar to today. Temperatures warm back to the 70s and 80s for the rest of the week with dry weather expected.

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

