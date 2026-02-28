February wraps up with above-average temperatures in southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

It will be calm and clear tonight with chilly, but above-average temperatures.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 38; High: 68;

Saturday will be nearly 20 degrees above average. It will be mostly sunny with some evening high clouds. Wind will be out of the SSE at 5-10 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 30; High: 73;

It will be partly cloudy on Saturday with a high temperature of nearly 20 degrees above average. Wind will be out of the SW at 5-10 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 40; High: 72;

Saturday will be another warm one with a mix of sunshine and high clouds. Wind will be out of the WSW at 5-10 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 32; High: 62;

Saturday will be partly cloudy and mild. Wind will be light, out of the WSW at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 37; High: 67;

The weekend kicks off with warm temperatures and a mix of sunshine and high clouds. Wind will be light, out of the S at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s-30s; High: 60s-70s;

Saturday will be the warmer day of the weekend in the plains with lots of sunshine. Highs will be in the upper 60s to mid-70s. Wind will be variable and light, less than 15 mph in general.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 40/37; High: 69/73;

It will be mostly sunny with afternoon high clouds on Saturday. Temperatures remain warmer than average, and wind will be light, 15 mph or less.

Mountains forecast: Low: teens-30s; High: 60s;

It will be sunny in the morning, with high clouds in the afternoon for the mountain valleys. Wind will be light, and temperatures will be mild.

Extended outlook forecast:

Sunday will be a little bit cooler with high clouds, but still above average in the 50s and 60s.

Next week, Monday continues on the dry and warm trend. On Tuesday, temperatures will be cooler to the 40s-60s with a chance of showers. It will fall as mostly rain in the plains and mostly snow in the mountains. This system will quickly move through with a sunny, dry day expected on Wednesday.

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

