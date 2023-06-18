Father's Day sunshine and a nice break from this wet June weather

Today’s Forecast:

What a difference a day makes as we're expecting a big 180 in the weather pattern today. After what seems like weeks and weeks of rain and thunderstorms, sunshine and dry skies will finally return to our forecast.

Father's Day plans? Make sure to bring the sunscreen and water for Dad as it'll be a much warmer end to the weekend.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 82; Low: 53. Bright, blue skies and near average highs. Overall, a gorgeous Father's Day for the Pikes Peak Region!

Pueblo forecast: High: 89; Low: 54. After the past two days of severe weather, a break in the rain today will allow for a bright and warm end to the weekend.

Canon City forecast: High: 87; Low: 55. A return to sunshine today as high pressure builds towards the state from the Desert Southwest. This will allow for a pretty sizable warm-up as highs climb into the upper 80s.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 73; Low: 43. A stormy Saturday will give way to a bright and beautiful Father's Day, and along with those dry skies, temperatures today will warm all the way into the lower 70s.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 70s; Low: 40s/50s. A healthy boost in temperatures on Sunday will come courtesy of a building ridge of high pressure to our south that will lead to an even warmer day on Monday.

Plains forecast: High: 80s/90s; Low: 50s/60s. Not only will we not have to worry about any severe weather this afternoon, but we'll actually get to enjoy some sunshine and dry skies for a change.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Other than a few fair weather clouds, we're looking at a gorgeous and warm Father's Day after days of rain and thunderstorms.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 40s. We'll see a break from our stormy June weather today in the mountains, with a sunny and breezy afternoon on tap. Peak wind gusts to 30 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

The dry weather pattern that develops over Southern Colorado on Father's Day will continue through at least Wednesday morning, with daily highs warming to above average for the first time this month. Highs will soar into the 80s and 90s early this week before cooling down around 5-10 degrees Thursday as a weak disturbance arrives. This will also allow for scattered thunderstorms to return to our forecast late in the week.

____

