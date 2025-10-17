Fantastic Fall weather is in store for Friday and this weekend

Tonight's Forecast:

It will be mostly clear with light wind tonight. Temperatures will be near average for this time of year. It may get cold enough for frost to develop in northern El Paso County.

A FROST ADVISORY has been issued from 3 to 9 am on Friday.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 36; High: 65;

Chilly in the morning, then crisp in the afternoon. It will be sunny with S wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 36; High: 72;

Chilly in the morning and mild in the afternoon with lots of sunshine. Wind will be out of the S at 5-10 mph, gusting to 15 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 39; High: 70;

A chilly morning and mild afternoon with sunshine all day. Wind will be out of the W at 8-12 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 29; High: 58;

Friday will be cool but sunny. Wind will be light, out of the WSW at 5-10 mph, gusting to 15 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 34; High: 62;

FROST ADVISORY from 3 to 9 am. It will be sunny and crisp on Friday with a light breeze out of the SSW at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 30s-40s; High: 60s-70s;

It will be mostly sunny in the plains on Friday with a chilly morning followed by a warm afternoon to the upper 60s to mid-70s. Wind will be out of the S at 5-15 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 39/37; High: 70/71;

It will be sunny and mild on Friday with a SSW wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 50s-60s;

The mountain valleys will start with a hard freeze for most, then warm to the upper 50s to mid-60s. It will be sunny and dry. Wind will be breezy out of the SSW at 5-15 mph gusting 15-25 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

The next few days will feel like quintessential fall weather in southern Colorado. Temperatures will be in the 50s to 70s on Friday and Saturday, then boost to the 60s to low 80s on Sunday. The wind will be breezy, blowing around the fall leaves. The sky will be sunny with minimal cloud cover.

The next pattern change comes on Monday. Winds will increase, gusting in the 30 mph range as our next cold front arrives. Right now, it looks like Monday will reach the 60s and 70s before the cold front arrives, then temperatures will drop quickly, likely below freezing, Monday night into Tuesday morning. Then we will be in the 50s and 60s on Tuesday. With today's data, this cold front is looking dry in southern Colorado.

