Fall weather settles across southern Colorado this week

Tonight's Forecast:

As our latest storm system pulls away, skies will turn mostly clear across Southern Colorado tonight. Patchy overnight and early morning fog is likely to settle into the mountain valleys and along the Arkansas River Valley. Higher water flows continue along the Rio Grande, Conejos, and Purgatoire Rivers, with minor flooding expected near Las Animas through Tuesday. Lows tonight drop into the 20s to around 30 for high valleys, and the 30s to lower 40s across the plains.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 41; High: 64;

Expect a mild and pleasant Tuesday with plenty of sunshine returning. Afternoon temperatures will top out in the mid-60s with a light westerly breeze picking up at times.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 42; High: 60;

Patchy morning fog gives way to a bright and warm afternoon. Highs will push near 70 degrees with light winds, making for a beautiful late-October day.

Canon City forecast: Low: 40; High: 67;

Sunny and mild on Tuesday with highs climbing into the upper 60s. High-terrain gusts will keep a light breeze over the area during the afternoon hours.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 35; High: 57;

Mostly clear tonight with a crisp morning start in the low 30s. Sunshine drives afternoon temperatures into the mid-50s with breezy conditions developing along the higher terrain.

Extended outlook forecast:

A warm and dry mid-week pattern holds across Southern Colorado before a major pattern shift brings cooler weather and mountain snow in time for the weekend.



Wednesday – Thursday: West-southwest flow keeps conditions dry and warm through mid-week, pushing Wednesday highs 5 to 10 degrees above average into the low 70s for lower elevations. A fast-moving weak cold front drops in Thursday morning, nudging afternoon temperatures down just a few degrees.



West-southwest flow keeps conditions dry and warm through mid-week, pushing Wednesday highs 5 to 10 degrees above average into the low 70s for lower elevations. A fast-moving weak cold front drops in Thursday morning, nudging afternoon temperatures down just a few degrees. Friday – Sunday: A deepening Pacific trough off the West Coast sends a fresh push of moisture into the Southwest. Expect a trend toward cooler, more active weather starting Friday, with accumulating mountain snow returning to the high country Friday night through the weekend. Halloween looks to be mild and dry. The evening could have some gusty winds.



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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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