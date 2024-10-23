Fall sunshine on Wednesday as storms remain absent from this week's forecast

Today’s Forecast:

After a cool front swept across the Plains Tuesday evening, our weather today will be moderately cooler, with still plenty of sunshine in our forecast. Highs will top out in the 60s and 70s on the I-25 corridor and Plains, with a mix of 50s and 60s in the mountain valleys.

It will be breezy at times on Wednesday, with NE winds early giving way to SE winds this afternoon and evening. Peak gusts today could top 25 mph in some areas.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 68; Low: 41. Even with a cool down of around 5-10 degrees, our high of 68 degrees will still be above today's average high of 62 degrees.

Pueblo forecast: High: 73; Low: 39. Dry skies and sunshine, with lower 70s a nice compliment to go along with today's great weather.

Canon City forecast: High: 72; Low: 47. After a rather warm day on Tuesday, our forecast today will feature mild sunshine and light breezes for residents in eastern Fremont County.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 65; Low: 37. Sunshine and mid 60s for daytime highs on Wednesday will be followed by clear skies and upper 30s Wednesday evening.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 60s; Low: 30s/40s. Modest cooling will follow Tuesday's late cold front, with highs today on the Palmer Divide warming into the middle to upper 60s.

Plains forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 30s/40s. After 80s in some areas on Tuesday, highs today will be much more comfortable, topping out in the 60s and 70s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 40s. Bright sunshine, light breezes and mild temperatures will make for a gorgeous fall day across the southern I-25 corridor on Wednesday.

Mountains forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 20s/30s. A nice and mild afternoon will give way to increasing southwesterly winds this evening, with 40-50 mph gusts possible across the southeastern mountain ranges.

Extended outlook forecast:

Warm, downslope flow will bring warmer temperatures to the Pikes Peak Region and Southern Colorado on Thursday, with highs returning to the 70s and 80s. A more potent cold front Thursday afternoon will bring us a fall-like change in our weather on Friday, with sunshine and highs in the 60s.

Temperatures will warm into the weekend, with upper 60s on Saturday and 70s by Sunday in Colorado Springs. Warm and windy weather will follow on Monday ahead of a possible pattern change that could include some cooler, wintry weather towards the middle of next week.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.