Fall-like temperatures Friday, with showers & isolated thunderstorms

Today’s Forecast:

Rain showers and occasional thunderstorms will make for an active day of weather today across Southern Colorado. Rain will come in waves, with on-again/off-again showers continuing until late this afternoon. Drier air should begin to punch in from the north by this evening as the rain tapers off from north to south late tonight.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 60; Low: 44. A cool and unsettled end to the week for the Pikes Peak Region, with rain showers and thunderstorms continuing at times through early this evening.

Pueblo forecast: High: 65; Low: 46. Rainy and cool today, with highs nearly 20 degrees below average for this time of the year. Rain should come to an end this evening, and set the stage for a dry weekend ahead.

Canon City forecast: High: 64; Low: 48. Wet, with rain showers and thunderstorms today in Canon City. Rain should diminish this evening, with dry skies and chilly temperatures for the overnight hours.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 53; Low: 34. Fall-like today, with a cool and showery end to the week. Highs today will only warm into the lower 50s, with highs tomorrow recovering by more than 10 degrees.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 30s/40s. Rain, isolated thunderstorms and fall-like temperatures today for northern El Paso County. Rain should gradually come to an end this evening, with a cold night to follow.

Plains forecast: High: 60s; Low: 40s/50s. Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms can be expected most of the day today across the Plains. A few isolated storms may briefly reach severe criteria this afternoon, with 1" hail and 60 mph wind gusts the main threats.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 30s/40s. Rain showers and isolated thunderstorms will make for a wet and unsettled end to the work week. Drier weather returns this weekend, along with some significant warming.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Rain and snow for the mountains on Friday, with snow levels at times dropping as low as 10,000-11,000 feet. Precipitation should gradually come to an end this evening.

Extended outlook forecast:

High pressure will return to the state on Saturday, setting the stage for a beautiful final weekend of summer. Highs on Saturday will warm by around 10-15 degrees, with patchy fog early giving way to sunshine by the afternoon. Sunday and Monday will be even warmer, with a few 90s possible on the Plains.

Dry and warm weather looks to stick around most of next week. A few showers will be possible for the mountains during the week, with our best chance of a shower or thunderstorm next Tuesday.

