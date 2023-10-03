Fall-like changes Tuesday with mild sunshine and some stronger breezes

Today’s Forecast:

Breezy westerly winds will replace yesterday's showers and thunderstorms, with gusts along the I-25 corridor up around 20-30 mph. Today's westerly flow may provide enough lift in the atmosphere to bring a few sprinkles to northern parts of the state and/or a few flurries to the mountains. A rogue shower could also reach El Paso County later today.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 68; Low: 42. Cooler, fall-like changes on Tuesday after some severe weather rocked parts of the Pikes Peak Region on Monday. Today's highs will be around 10-12 degrees cooler than Monday.

Pueblo forecast: High: 75; Low: 43. After a chilly morning, we'll see a mild and breezy afternoon, with westerly wind gusts today up near 20-30 mph.

Canon City forecast: High: 50; Low: 30. Sunshine this morning will give way to a partly cloudy, breezy and cooler afternoon, with westerly wind gusts up near 25 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 50; Low: 20. Much cooler today, with increasing clouds this afternoon and about a 10% chance of a quick passing shower or sprinkle.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 60s; Low: 30s/40s. A crisp and clear morning will give way to a partly cloudy, breezy and fall-like afternoon, with today's highs only warming into the lower to middle 60s.

Plains forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 40s. After a few thunderstorms this morning on the far southeastern Plains, we're looking at a breezy to gusty afternoon, with W/NW winds gusts up near 30 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 30s/40s. Increasing westerly winds today could gust as high as 35 mph this afternoon. Temperatures will be much cooler than yesterday, topping out in the 60s to lower 70s.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: 20s/30s. Today will be nice for leaf peeping or a hike in the lower mountain areas. The wind will be gusty, and there could be a flurry or two on some higher mountain summits.

Extended outlook forecast:

Temperatures will continue to cool on Wednesday, followed by a slight warm up Thursday. A secondary cold front will drop highs by another 5-10 degrees on Friday, our coolest day of the week. Lows Friday night will drop all the way down to the 30s for the first time this season in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, but not quite to freezing.

High pressure returns by Saturday, and sets the stage for a sunny, dry and warmer weekend.

