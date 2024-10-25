Fall-like changes Friday ahead of a weekend warm-up

Today’s Forecast:

After a warm and windy day on Thursday, our weather will be much calmer on Friday across Southern Colorado, and much cooler as well. A Frost Advisory is currently in effect this morning until 8 am for El Paso, Pueblo, Crowley and Kiowa counties, with another advisory being issued for these same areas early Saturday morning.

Temperatures this afternoon will be around 10-20 degrees cooler than yesterday, with widespread 60s across the region.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 61; Low: 35. Layer up this morning, with temperatures near freezing in parts of Colorado Springs. This afternoon will be bright and mild, with highs in the 60s.

Pueblo forecast: High: 65; Low: 34. After nearly breaking a record high on Thursday, today's forecast will be much cooler, with temperatures down around 20 degrees from yesterday.

Canon City forecast: High: 64; Low: 40. Fall will show up in a big way today and it will be gorgeous, with sunshine and highs in the mid 60s.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 62; Low: 31. Classic fall weather on Friday for Teller County, with cold morning temperatures giving way to sunshine and 60s this afternoon.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 30s. Chilly temperatures this morning will give way to highs in the 50s and 60s, and sunshine this afternoon.

Plains forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 30s/40s. After a wind-whipped Thursday on the High Plains, today's weather will be bright quiet, and much cooler.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 60s; Low: 30s/40s. A bright and stunning late October for Southern Colorado and the southern I-25 corridor on Friday, with sunshine and 60s for daytime highs.

Mountains forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s/30s. Calmer winds, clear skies and comfortable temperatures will make for a great end to the week, with more nice weather to follow in the high country this weekend .

Extended outlook forecast:

High pressure will return to the Four Corners Region this weekend. This will allow for temperatures to warm each day across the Pikes Peak Region. After another cold morning Saturday, our high Saturday afternoon in Colorado Springs will warm to near 70 degrees. Our high on Sunday will be even warmer, with a return to the middle 70s.

Monday will be warm and windy before our next cold arrives on Tuesday. Tuesday's highs will be in the lower 60s in the Pikes Peak, with strong winds during the day and a chance for showers Tuesday night. A wintry mix will be possible on Wednesday with a cool high in the upper 40s followed by dry skies and middle 50s on Halloween.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.