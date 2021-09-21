Fall begins with a warm-up for Southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

The final night of summer will be a cold one across Southern Colorado. Overnight lows in the mountains and mountain valley will be near to below freezing, and in the San Luis Valley, we have a Freeze Warning for the second consecutive night.

KOAA weather A Freeze Warning will remain in effect from 3-9 am Wednesday for the San Luis Valley

Elsewhere, it would be a good night to bring in your pets and potted plants to protect them from the cold.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 40; High: 78. Jacket weather early will give way to a much warmer afternoon across the Pikes Peak Region as highs should climb well into the 70s.

PUEBLO: Low: 38; High: 83. Wednesday morning will be even colder than what we saw today, so bundle up early, but prepare to shed those layers by the afternoon as highs soar into the 80s.

CANON CITY: Low: 40; High: 81. A chilly start to autumn in the morning, but a warm afternoon will follow as highs top out in the lower 80s.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 33; High: 72. Sunshine will help to take us from the lower 30s in the morning to the lower 70s by the afternoon. Dress in layers!

TRI-LAKES: Low: 30s; High: 70s. A dry airmass will settle back into the forecast on Wednesday, resulting in cold morning lows and warm daytime highs.

PLAINS: Low: 30s/40s; High: 70s/80s. Layer up as you head out the door as it will be cold early on Wednesday. Afternoon highs will be much warmer than today as 70s and 80s return to the forecast.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 30s/40s; High: 70s/80s. Gorgeous, stunning weather for the first day of fall, with a chilly morning giving way to a nice and warm afternoon.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 20s/30s; High: 60s. Clear skies and cold morning temperatures will give way to a sunny and mild afternoon, with westerly wind gusts of 20-30 mph across the higher mountain summits.

Extended Outlook:

Thursday's highs will be the warmest of the week out ahead of our next cold front that drops in early Friday, and offers up several degrees of cooling. After Friday's slight cool down, our weekend will get toasty as highs climb several degrees each day, peaking on Sunday with a mix of 80s and 90s in Southern Colorado.

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter