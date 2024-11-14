Fair weather late this week, with dry skies continuing into the weekend

Today’s Forecast:

After a chilly day Wednesday, highs will be significantly warmer on Thursday. A ridge of high pressure translating eastward from the Four Corners Region to the Central Plains will be responsible for today's mild temperatures. Highs will top out in the 40s, 50s and lower 60s this afternoon, with some of the coldest air on the High Plains where deeper snowpack remains in tact.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 57; Low: 28. Hands down, Thursday looks to be our nicest day of the week for Colorado Springs as we're expecting mostly sunny skies, light breezes and afternoon highs in the upper 50s.

Pueblo forecast: High: 59; Low: 23. After a cold morning, Thursday afternoon will be a winning day forecast wise thanks to lots of sunshine and highs in the upper 50s.

Canon City forecast: High: 60; Low: 34. Considering the snowy weather that we saw late last week, today's forecast couldn't be any nicer, with sunny skies and mild highs across eastern Fremont County.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 52; Low: 24. Thursday will be gorgeous in Teller County, with a combination of light breezes and mild sunshine in our forecast.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s/30s. With more snowmelt sunshine in today's forecast, take advantage of these dry skies by getting outside for lunch or taking a nice long walk around the neighborhood.

Plains forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: 20s. Overall trends call for warmer highs today versus what we've seen so far this week. That said, areas with deeper snowpack will continue to see colder pockets of air compared to surrounding locations.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 20s/30s. It's been a breezy morning for parts of Huerfano County and gusts to 35 mph will be possible throughout the day while wind shouldn't be much of a factor today in Las Animas County.

Mountains forecast: High: 30s/40S; Low: 20s. Sunshine and pleasant temperatures on Thursday, but windy in some areas. Gusts today in the southeastern mountains will range between 30-40 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

We won't see any major changes to today's quiet weather on Friday, with highs in Colorado Springs warming into the middle 50s. A weak cold front Saturday will bring about some modest breezes to the forecast on Saturday, with highs dropping down to the 40s by Sunday afternoon.

There's still a fair amount of uncertainty in the extended forecast period as a series of disturbances moves into the western third of the country. The first storm system looks to stay too far east for any significant rain or snow to the I-25 corridor on Monday, but could be a soaker for the far east Plains. A secondary low pressure system around the middle of next week will bring the possibility of a few light snow showers to our forecast, along with much colder highs in the 30s for most of Southern Colorado.

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

