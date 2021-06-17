Extreme, record-breaking heat likely to continue on Thursday

Tonight's Forecast:

After a record-breaking afternoon, temperatures will be slow to cool this evening across Southern Colorado. Some relief is expected by early Thursday morning as lows across the region cool down to the 50s and 60s.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 63; High: 97. Temperatures will once again be HOT across the Pikes Peak Region on Thursday, although we should be a little cooler than the 100 degrees that we saw on Wednesday. Current record high for Thursday sits at 95 degrees.

PUEBLO: Low: 63; High: 102. Other than an isolated afternoon thunderstorm, Thursday is shaping up to be another hot and dry day for Pueblo. Current record high for Thursday is 102 degrees.

CANON CITY: Low: 66; High: 100. This current late Spring heatwave will continue to blast the region with upper 90s and lower 100s on Thursday, and only a slight chance for an afternoon thunderstorm.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 58; High: 83. Warming up quickly on Thursday as unseasonably warm air remains in the forecast. Scattered afternoon thunderstorms may be more prevalent tomorrow for the higher elevations compared to the Plains.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 50s/60s; High: 80s/90s. Although not quite Summer yet, we'll be feeling the heat on Thursday as highs top out in the upper 80s and 90s, with only an isolated shower or thunderstorm possible.

PLAINS: Low: 60s; High: 100s. Drying out late tonight across the Plains, with a serious blast of searing, triple digit temperatures in tomorrow's forecast.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 60s; High: 90s. One more really tough day to get through before cooler weather moves in as we drop into the weekend.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 40s/50s; High: 70s/80s. If you're looking to escape the heat, head to the mountains on Thursday. With daytime highs in the 70s and 80s, it will be a nice departure from the lower elevation heat. Just keep an eye on the sky as scattered afternoon thunderstorms will be possible.

Extended Outlook:

A much-anticipated and well-deserved change in the weather pattern is expected on Friday as a cold front drops in from the north. The front will start a cooling trend that will continue into the weekend. Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible by Friday afternoon, with the chance for a strong storm or two on Saturday as well. Isolated storms will continue Sunday into Monday as a second cold front brings significantly cooler air to the region by early next week.

