Extreme Cold Warnings issued tonight for the first time for Southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

A secondary cold front is sweeping across Southern Colorado this morning, complete with a reinforcing blast of frigid air. Temperatures will only warm into the single digits and teens this afternoon, with wind chill values expected to remain below zero for most areas throughout the day. A Cold Weather Advisory will remain in effect today for parts of Southern Colorado.

Then beginning at 5 pm, a Extreme Cold Warning will go into effect region-wide, continuing until 11 am Tuesday.

KOAA weather Extreme Cold Warnings will go into effect here in Southern Colorado beginning at 5 pm

Wind chill temperatures during the day are likely to stay below zero, and tonight, are expected to drop as low as -20 to -40 degrees.

Light snow showers will also be possible throughout the day, heaviest this morning, with an additional 1-2" of snow in some areas.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 8; Low: -11. A Cold Weather Advisory will remain in effect until 5 pm, turning to an Extreme Cold Warning at that time. This will continue through 11 am Tuesday. Wind chills tonight in the Pikes Peak Region are expected to range between -20 and -30 degrees.

Pueblo forecast: High: 12; Low: -12. The worst of the cold that began this weekend will make its presence felt through early Tuesday morning. After a high today in the lower teens, our low tonight will drop all the way down to -12 degrees.

Canon City forecast: High: 10; Low: -6. Cold Weather Advisories on Monday will give way to an Extreme Cold Warning tonight, with the worst of this holiday weekend's frigid airmass expected into Tuesday morning.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 4; Low: -15. Best to stay indoors today if possible as our highs in Teller County may only warm to a few degrees above zero. Tonight will be the coldest of our current polar outbreak, with wind chills down around -35 degrees.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 0s; Low: -10s. Brutally cold air today and tonight as the worst of the cold snap can be expected during the next 24 hours. Overnight wind chills will be dangerous, dropping down as low as -25 to -35 degrees.

Plains forecast: High: 0s/10s; Low: -10s/-0s. Light snow showers this morning will taper off to flurries by the afternoon as the cold remains the big story on Monday. In some areas, Cold Weather Advisories will give way to Extreme Cold Warnings starting at 5 pm.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 0s/10s; Low: -10s/-0s. Light snow will continue this morning, with an additional 1-2" of accumulation still possible. Cold will be the big story tonight with an Extreme Cold Warning set to go into effect starting at 5 pm.

Mountains forecast: High: -0s/0s; Low: -20s/-10s. This will be another day where if possible, you'll want to avoid spending time outdoors in the mountains. An Extreme Cold Warning will go into effect starting at 5 pm, with overnight wind chills as low as -30 to -40 degrees.

Extended outlook forecast:

Tuesday's Extreme Cold Warning should be allowed to expire by 11 am, and after wind chill temperatures down as low as -25 degrees in Colorado Springs in the morning, some warmer weather will follow Tuesday afternoon. Highs tomorrow will rebound into the 30s and 40s on the Plains.

Our next cold front Wednesday will cool temperatures back down to the 30s and bring gusts to 30 mph to most of Southern Colorado. Thursday remains chilly ahead of a warmer end to the week as Friday's forecast is calling for partly cloudy skies and highs in the 40s and 50s.

