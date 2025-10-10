Extra cloud cover on Friday, with warm temperatures prevailing

Tonight's Forecast:

Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy in southern Colorado. Temperatures will be very mild, more than 10 degrees above average.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 53; High: 75;

Friday will be about 8 degrees above average. The sky will be mostly cloudy, and a sprinkle is possible in the afternoon. Wind will be out of the ESE at 5-10 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 53; High: 79;

A warm Friday with a forecast high reaching 7 degrees above average. It will be mostly cloudy with a low chance of an afternoon rain shower.

Canon City forecast: Low: 57; High: 76;

It will be mostly cloudy with a chance of an afternoon rain shower. It will be very warm on Friday with SE wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 45; High: 65;

Friday will be mostly cloudy with spotty showers possible. Temperatures will be mild. Wind will be from the SSW at 5-10 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 52; High: 72;

Friday will be mostly cloudy and mild with a low chance of an afternoon rain shower. Wind will be from the S at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 40s-50s; High: 70s-80s;

Partly to mostly cloudy on Friday with highs in the upper 70s to mid-80s. Very sparse afternoon showers are possible.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 54/52; High: 76/80;

It will be mostly cloudy on Friday with mild temperatures and a breeze out of the SSW at 5-15 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 60s;

It will be mostly cloudy with spotty rain showers on Friday. The rain will be heaviest and most consistent west of the Continental Divide. Temperatures will be mild.

Extended outlook forecast:

This weekend remains warm with 60s to 80s across southern Colorado. On Saturday, it will be mostly cloudy again with rain showers in the mountains. A few spotty showers will be possible in the plains in the evening. Sunday will be mostly sunny with drier conditions for the state. Temperatures will remain in the 60s to 80s. Winds will be breezy on Sunday, out of the W at 10-15 mph, gusting to 30 mph. In the evening, winds turn out of the N as a cold front blows through. This front drops us to the 50s and 60s on Monday.

