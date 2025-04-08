Every day this week will be warmer than average in southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

It will be a mostly clear, calm, and cool night. Temperatures will be just a few degrees above average overnight.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 35; High: 74;

Tuesday will be breezy with W wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 25 mph. It will be partly cloudy with high clouds.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 34; High: 78;

It will be very warm with W wind at 10 mph gusting to 25 mph. There will be some high clouds in the sky.

Canon City forecast: Low: 38; High: 74;

Tuesday will be partly cloudy with W wind at 10-15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 29; High: 63;

It will be partly cloudy and mild on Tuesday with WSW wind at 10 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 35; High: 68;

It will be warm on Tuesday with some high clouds. Wind will be out of the W at 5-10 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 30s; High: 70s-80s;

Mostly sunny with some high clouds on Tuesday with highs in the low 70s to low 80s. Wind will be from the WSW at 5-10 mph gusting 15-20 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 35/35; High: 72/74;

Mostly sunny and breezy on Tuesday with W wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s-30s; High: 60s;

Mountain valleys will be very mild on Tuesday with mostly sunny conditions and some high clouds. Wind will be from the W at 5-15 mph gusting 20-30 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Temperatures will fall just a couple of degrees on Wednesday and Thursday, but remain above average. The reason for the temperature drop will be a dry cold front blowing in on Wednesday morning. Temperatures will climb back up on Friday and into the weekend. Saturday will be the warmest day of the week with 80s or even low 90s in the plains and 70s in the mountain valleys.

