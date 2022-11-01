Even warmer Tuesday, with strong breezes for Southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

From a weather stand point, Halloween night will be filled with only treats, and no tricks. We'll see light winds, clear skies, and a light chill in the air. By 8-9 pm, many areas will see temperatures fall through the 40s. For the trick or treaters, make sure to bring a light layer to keep away the big chill.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 33; High: 68; A mostly sunny, breezy and warm first day of November for Colorado Springs, with upper 60s by the afternoon.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 29; High: 74; Mostly sunny and warm for early November standards, with our daytime high expected to warm well into the 70s.

Canon City forecast: Low: 36; High: 72; Sunny skies early will give way to a partly cloudy, breezy and warm first day of November.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 26; High: 60; A bone chilling morning will be followed by a mild and breezy afternoon, thanks to southwesterly winds of 10-15 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 60s; A mostly sunny and mild Tuesday for the Palmer Divide, and a little more on the breezy side as compared to today.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 70s; A gorgeous and unseasonably warm day for the Plains, but it will be breezy, with sustained southwesterly breezes between 10-20 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 30s; High: 60s/70s; A mainly sunny, but breezy day will make for a really nice start to the month of November for the southern I-25 corridor. Enjoy!

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 40s/50s; A nice and chilly morning will give way to a partly cloudy and breezy afternoon. Dry skies Tuesday should be enjoyed ahead of our next chance for snow later this week.

Extended outlook forecast:

Ahead of a late week storm, the wind will intensify on Wednesday across Southern Colorado, and the result could be areas of high fire danger across the Plains and the San Luis Valley. These locations could see 20-30 mph wind gusts and low relative humidity during the day.

Low pressure will make pass at Southern Colorado on Thursday, with colder air, more wind and a mixed bag of precipitation from the mountains to the Plains. While heavy snow looks good at this point for the mountains, impacts for the Plains appear to be fairly minimal, with the best chances locally for the Palmer Divide, areas west of I-25 and the Raton Mesa.

