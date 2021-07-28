Even warmer on Wednesday, with triple digits for some

Tonight's Forecast:

We've seen a few thunderstorms this evening south of Highway 50, with dry skies seen from Pueblo to Colorado Springs. The overnight hours will be quiet across the forecast area and mild, as overnight lows only cool down to the 60s in most areas.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 62; High: 92. Hot and sunny on Wednesday, with highs expected to be more than 5 degrees above average for this time of the year.

PUEBLO: Low: 63; High: 99. As the heat continues to build on Wednesday, our forecast high is expected to top out just shy of the century mark.

CANON CITY: Low: 66; High: 96. With even hotter weather expected on Wednesday, we'll be lucky if we can score a shower or thunderstorm to help cool us down.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 54; High: 84. Temperatures will continue to climb on Wednesday across the region. In addition to the heat, there's also the potential for an isolated afternoon shower or thunderstorm in Teller County.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 50s/60s; High: 80s/90s. With our forecast continuing to warm on Wednesday, it'll feell like the dog days of summer across the Palmer Divide.

PLAINS: Low: 60s; High: 90s/100s. Sizzling heat and dry skies will make for a toasty day across the Plains. Breezy 10-20 mph southerly winds in the afternoon could offer up some relief, as long as you're in the shade.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 50s/60s; High: 90s. Wednesday will be our day to dry out across the far southern parts of the state, and that sunshine will mean hot afternoon highs.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 40s; High: 70s/80s. Dry skies and warm highs across most of the mountains on Wednesday, with the potential for mainly isolated showers and storms during the afternoon hours.

Extended Outlook:

A break from the heat isn't expected until a cold front arrives on Saturday. Prior to that, daytime highs late this week will range from 5-10 degrees above average. Mountain showers will become more widespread by Friday. This will be followed by the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms on Saturday. Beyond that, a good 'ol fashioned soaking is looking more promising from Sunday through next Tuesday as the monsoon spreads ample amounts of moisture back into Southern Colorado.

