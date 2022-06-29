Even hotter Wednesday, with isolated mountain showers & storms

Tonight's Forecast:

We'll watch for the potential for a few isolated storms over the mountains this evening, with dry skies expected for the I-25 corridor and eastern Plains. With calm winds and clearing skies later tonight, overnight lows will drop down to the 40s in the mountains, and the 50s and 60s for the Plains.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 58; High: 90; We're back to the 90s on Wednesday for the first time since late last week. With the heat in place, storm chances will remain fairly low across the Pikes Peak Region.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 57; High: 97; With highs in the upper 90s, we'll put the sizzle back in your forecast Pueblo on Wednesday, with rain not expected in our forecast.

Canon City forecast: Low: 60; High: 95; Sunny skies early will give way to a partly cloudy and hot afternoon, with just a very slight chance of an afternoon shower or thunderstorm.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 53; High: 81; Overall, we're looking at some very nice weather on Wednesday. Highs will warm into the lower 80s, with the mention of a passing afternoon shower or thunderstorm over Teller County.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 50s; High: 80s; Wednesday's forecast will start out bright and very warm, with only a slight chance of an afternoon shower or thunderstorm moving into the Palmer Divide.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s/60s; High: 90s; While we might just barely escape the triple digits on Wednesday, it will still be hot as highs climb into the middle to upper 90s across the Plains.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 50s/60s; High: 80s/90s; Dry skies and above average highs on Wednesday ahead of some late week changes as the monsoon flow returns to Southern Colorado.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s/50s; High: 70s/80s; Sunshine early will give way to increasing clouds by the afternoon, and the potential for a few spotty showers and thunderstorms over the mountains and mountain valleys.

Extended outlook forecast:

After a couple of hot and dry days, a cold front will push high pressure east late this week and bring some changes to our forecast. On top of a cooling trend through Friday, another plume of monsoon moisture will return to Southern Colorado. Scattered afternoon thunderstorms on Thursday will give way to more widespread rain chances and more beneficial moisture from Friday to Saturday. Rain chances will lessen slightly during the end of the holiday weekend, but with isolated thunderstorms remaining in our forecast on the Fourth of July.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.