Enjoy the cooldown Thursday - more heat is ahead to end the week

Today’s Forecast:

Yesterday's highs along the southern Front Range corridor were hotter than any day in 2025. Colorado Springs had not hit a high of 99 degrees or higher since July 13th, 2024. And Pueblo last hit 106 on July 14th, 2024.

It will not feel like a toaster outside today due to a cold front that pushed in from the northeast late yesterday afternoon. Low clouds are in place to start the day on the plains, which will dissipate by the afternoon leading to mainly sunny skies. Highs today will be down 15-20 degrees on the plains, but it will still be hot in the central mountains which the front did not reach.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 81; Low: 53.

After yesterday's summer scorcher, today will be much more comfortable. The morning clouds will dissipate over the next several hours, becoming mostly sunny this afternoon. Expect southeast winds at 5-15 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

Pueblo forecast: High: 86; Low: 57.

An enjoyable day to get outside - and one to take advantage of as we get a brief break from the 90s. The low stratus deck will break up a bit by lunchtime, eventually becoming mostly sunny by mid-afternoon. South winds at 10-20 mph.

Canon City forecast: High: 86; Low: 55.

Mostly sunny with southeast winds at 5-15 mph. A nice, quiet, good-for-most-activities day.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 80; Low: 48.

Sunny and still warm - with south winds at 10-20 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s.

Decreasing clouds this morning, becoming mostly sunny. It will be breezy this afternoon over the Palmer Divide toward Black Forest. In those areas, expect southeasterly winds at 15-20 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Plains forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s.

Mostly sunny with easterly winds increasing through the day. This afternoon they'll be in the 10-20 mph range with some 25 mph gusts mixed in.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 84/86; Low: 55.

Sunny with east winds at 10-15 mph.

Mountains forecast: High: 80s; Low: 40s.

Sunny with east winds in the morning that shift southeast in the afternoon. Much lighter than yesterday - they should stay in the 5-10 mph range. Note that temperatures don't cool much compared to Wednesday as the front didn't make it too far west/high.

Extended outlook forecast:

Enjoy today - because the summer sizzle is back on Friday. We'll warm to the upper 80s to middle 90s depending on your elevation. Skies will be mainly sunny. There is a chance for a late afternoon shower or weak storm. over the Palmer Divide area, potentially grazing Colorado Springs.

On Saturday, fire threats will return - with a Fire Weather Watch in place from 11 AM - 10 PM covering much of southern Colorado. That will be the peak of the next round of heat with temperatures well into the 90s to triple digits in the afternoon.

Storm chances go up Sunday through Tuesday with the best chances on Monday and Tuesday afternoons. Highs will be more seasonal.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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