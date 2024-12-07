Enjoy the 50s and 60s this weekend before a blustery cold front on Monday

Tonight's Forecast:

There will be a clear sky and light winds tonight in southern Colorado with near average overnight temperatures.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 27; High: 57;

A mild day is in store with high temperature over 10 degrees above average. The sky will be sunny with SW wind at 2-8 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 24; High: 60;

It will be over 10 degrees above average on Saturday with sunshine and SW wind at 5-10 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 28; High: 61;

It will be sunny and mild on Saturday with W wind at 8-12 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 22; High: 51;

The sky will be clear and temperatures will be mild on Saturday. The wind will be light, out of the W at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 25; High: 56;

A beautiful Saturday is in store with sunshine, light wind, and mild temperatures.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 50s/60s;

The plains will be sunny with light wind less than 10 mph. Highs will reach the mid-50s to low 60s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 27/28; High: 59/60;

It will be sunny on Saturday with light wind and warm temperatures.

Mountains forecast: Low: teens/20s; High: 40s/50s;

The mountain valleys will see a nice warm up on Saturday to the mid-40s to low 50s. There will be a light breeze from the W at 5-15 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Sunday will be just as warm or a couple of degrees warmer. It will also be windier, with westerly wind gusting 15-30 mph with the strongest gusts in the mountains and west of I-25.

A strong cold front will blow through the area on Monday which will also bring a chance of snow. The day will begin with sunshine, but clouds will increase and wind will also begin to blow out of the north as a cold front arrives in the afternoon. Snow will move in with the front, bringing a quick burst of snow in the afternoon and evening, moving from the north to the south across the area. This will provide low visibility and slippery road conditions in the evening.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.