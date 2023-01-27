Enjoy the 40s Friday before an arctic blast this weekend

Today’s Forecast:

High clouds and seasonable temperatures on Friday. We will have breezy winds, gusting in the 30 mph range for the mountains and foothills and the 20 mph range for I-25 and the plains. The westerly downslope winds will help temperatures warm up today.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 46; Low: 19. Partly cloudy with W wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Pueblo forecast: High: 49; Low: 18. Partly cloudy with W wind at 15 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Canon City forecast: High: 49; Low: 25. Partly cloudy today with W wind at 20 mph gusting 30-35 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 39; Low: 14. Partly cloudy with WSW wind at 20 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 42; Low: 16. Partly cloudy with W wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Plains forecast: High: 40s; Low: teens. Partly cloudy with WSW wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 39/41; Low: 18/15. Partly cloudy today with WSW wind at 20 mph gusting 30-35 mph.

Mountains forecast: High: 30s; Low: single digits/teens. Partly cloudy with WSW wind at 20 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Saturday starts clear and comfortable. By mid-day Saturday a strong cold front blasts through southern Colorado and temperatures will quickly fall behind the front. There will be increasing low clouds on Saturday night with light snow or freezing drizzle possible. High temperatures will be into the 20s on Sunday with clouds and flurries. Temperatures will bottom out on Monday with highs in the teens and overnight lows near or below zero. Snow chances will be with us Saturday through Monday, but accumulations will be very light.

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

