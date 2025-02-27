End of February and beginning of March quiet for Southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

Wednesday's storm system that brought some rain and snow showers to parts of Southern Colorado is now spinning over New Mexico. This will allow for a high pressure system over the Great Basin to influence our weather late this week as it moves east towards the state. This will afford us clear skies and mild temperatures on Thursday. Highs will top out in the 50s and 60s, with southwest breezes of 10-15 mph.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 58; Low: 29. After highs in the upper 40s on Wednesday, today's forecast will be around 10 degrees warmer for the Pikes Peak Region, with sunny skies and highs in the upper 50s.

Pueblo forecast: High: 63; Low: 25. Near average highs on Wednesday will be followed by a late week warm-up, with our high today topping out in the lower 60s.

Canon City forecast: High: 62; Low: 33. Sunshine and light breezes will compliment today's lower 60s nicely. Tomorrow's forecast will be even warmer by another couple of degrees.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 53; Low: 22. A beautiful Thursday for Teller County, with not much going on for the next 24-48 hours thanks to a visiting ridge of high pressure.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s/30s. Gorgeous weather late this week will come courtesy of a strong high pressure system. On Thursday, the big blue "H" will produce clear skies, light breezes and mild conditions.

Plains forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 20s/30s. Thursday's forecast will be dry and warmer across the southeastern Plains, with highs today topping out in the upper 50s and 60s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 20s/30s. After some rain and snow showers on Wednesday, Thursday's forecast will feature a return to sunshine and above average highs, with temperatures topping out in the 50s and 60s.

Mountains forecast: High: 30s/40s; Low: 10s/20s. After a few inches of snow in the southeastern mountains on Wednesday, sunshine will return today, along with mild highs and light breezes.

Extended outlook forecast:

Not much change going into Friday and Saturday with mild conditions. This will be the best time for getting any outdoor errands done. This next incoming system will move across New Mexico Saturday evening and into Sunday. Areas south of highway 50 will have the best chances for any precipitation. There is enough energy with this system to bring a few thunderstorms across the southeastern Plains Sunday afternoon.

Towards our mountains, the San Juans are favored to see the highest chances for snow, but accumulations will be light. An active pattern will return to Southern Colorado early next week. There is still some uncertainty with this system and the models aren't in complete agreement yet, but it does appear that a few showers could develop Monday night, with snow and wind on Tuesday.

