Encore round of severe storms on Wednesday, with cooler, fall-like temperatures

Today’s Forecast:

A potent cold front that brought some heavy rain and big booms of thunder to Colorado Springs and parts of Southern Colorado last night has moved south of the state this morning. Behind the front, highs today will be much cooler, down as much as 10-15 degrees from yesterday.

We'll also see an encore performance of rain showers and thunderstorms today. Storms will initiate near the mountains early this afternoon, reaching I-25 between 1-3 pm. Periods of rain and thunderstorms will remain possible through late tonight, with a chance for showers into tomorrow morning. Numerous storms today will bring threats of heavy rain, hail, strong winds, and frequent lightning, with the highest risk of severe weather over the southeastern Plains.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 70; Low: 46. A sizable cool down can be expected today, along with an encore performance of showers and thunderstorms from Mother Nature. Storms this afternoon will be capable of very strong wind gusts, 1" hail, frequent lightning, and heavy rainfall.

Pueblo forecast: High: 78; Low: 51. Thunderstorm chances will remain elevated across the state on Wednesday before drier air shifts back into Pueblo County late this week.

Canon City forecast: High: 75; Low: 51. Grab a jacket and your umbrella this morning before heading out for the day as these cool morning temperatures will give way to another round of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 62; Low: 37. After a warm start to the week, we'll see a couple of cooler days starting today and an ongoing threat of strong to severe thunderstorms this afternoon and evening.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 60s; Low: 40s. Storms will initiate towards the Palmer Divide as early as 1-2 pm. Rain will be possible at times through late this evening, with stronger storms bringing us threats of heavy rainfall, strong wind gusts, hail, and frequent lightning.

Plains forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 40s/50s. We need you to be Weather Aware on the Plains this afternoon due to a growing threat of severe weather. Threats today will include the potential for a quick, spin up tornado, large hail, gusty winds and heavy rainfall.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 70s; Low: 40s. On Wednesday, we'll see another active day of weather, which will include a slightly risk of severe weather compared to what we saw on Tuesday,

Mountains forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 30s. Showers, thunderstorms and higher elevation snow will make for another stormy afternoon in the high country. Best to plan any outdoor fun early in the day as storms could kick off by the lunch hour.

Extended outlook forecast:

Other than a few lingering showers Thursday morning and a very small chance of a rogue shower in the afternoon, Thursday's forecast should be much drier than today. As the storm pulls away from the state, cooler air will linger. Our highs on Thursday will only warm into the 50s, 60s and lower 70s across Southern Colorado.

Friday will be a transition day back to above average highs for the final weekend of summer. Highs on Friday will warm into the upper 70s in Colorado Springs. Lower 80s will follow on both Saturday and Sunday.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.