Elevated flash flood potential tonight, isolated storms on Wednesday

Tonight's Forecast:

The big story tonight will continue to be the potential for slow-moving thunderstorms capable of producing heavy rainfall across the region. A large part of Southern Colorado will remain under a Flash Flood Watch until midnight. This includes the mountains, mountain valleys and southern I-25 corridor from Pueblo County south to Las Animas County. Due to recent days of wet weather, storms may result in burn scar and urban flooding.

KOAA weather Flash Flood Watches cover a large portion of Southern Colorado this evening

Showers and thunderstorms will wind down tonight after midnight as the heaviest rain should come to an end by then. However, light showers may persist in some areas through early Wednesday morning.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 58; High: 77. A few isolated showers will be possible on Wednesday before drier skies settle into the forecast through the evening hours.

PUEBLO: Low: 61; High: 82. While heavy rain and flooding isn't expected to continue into Wednesday, isolated showers and thunderstorms will remain in the forecast for most of the day tomorrow.

CANON CITY: Low: 63; High: 79. Flood risk drops significantly on Wednesday across Fremont County as Tuesday's storms exits the state. However, with lingering moisture still in place, we can't rule out a few scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 50; High: 70. Showers will be possible into early Wednesday morning, with another round of isolated showers and thunderstorms to follow Wednesday afternoon.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 50s; High: 70s. Leftover moisture from Tuesday night's storms will provide us with the potential for another round of isolated showers and thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon.

PLAINS: Low: 50s/60s; High: 70s/80s. Showers may continue across the southeastern Plains until very early Wednesday morning, with isolated showers and thunderstorms also possible during the day.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 50s; High: 70s. Several chances for rain for the southern I-25 corridor on Wednesday. Some of Tuesday's storms may linger into Wednesday morning. This will be followed by scattered thunderstorms during the afternoon hours.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 40s; High: 50s/60s. Periods of heavy rain will remain possible through early Wednesday morning across the southeastern mountains. During the day on Wednesday, another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms may also impact the forecast.

Extended Outlook:

Drier skies will return to most of Southern Colorado from Wednesday evening through the weekend. Highs Thursday will jump up by about 10 degrees, with another 3-6 degrees of warming on Friday. A few isolated showers may brush the forecast area on Friday as a weak disturbance rolls across the northern Rockies.

