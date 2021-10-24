Elevated fire weather concerns return to Southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

Other than some strong gusts in the mountains, Raton Mesa area and Palmer Divide, our weather should be pretty quiet tonight. Lows will be a little chillier across the region tonight as temperatures cool down to the 30s and 40s across the Plains.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 37; High: 77. We'll see a mix of sun and clouds, and warm highs as we head back to work and school on Monday. Due to the potential for strong winds in the forecast, a Fire Weather Watch has been issued for our area from 12-6 pm.

PUEBLO: Low: 36; High: 81. A windy, dry and warm start to the week, with Fire Weather Watches set to go into effect at noon. Avoid any outdoor burning until all watches and warnings have been allowed to expire.

CANON CITY: Low: 44; High: 78. Windy, with a mix of sun and clouds on Monday. Highs will be more than 10 degrees above average for this time of the year.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 37; High: 68. Partly to mostly cloudy skies on Monday, and windy, with afternoon wind gusts to 35 mph.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 30s; High: 70s. A partly cloudy, warm and windy back to work forecast for northern El Paso County, with peak gusts Monday afternoon up near 35 mph.

PLAINS: Low: 30s/40s; High: 70s/80s. High fire danger will return to the Plains Monday afternoon, along with warm, dry and windy conditions. Peak wind gusts to 35 mph.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 30s/40s; High: 70s/80s. Fire Weather Watches have been issued for the southern I-25 corridor on Monday as we'll see a return of windy, dry and warm weather. Peak wind gusts to 40 mph.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 20s/30s; High: 50s/60s. A windy and dry start to the week for our mountain areas. Wind gusts look to be strongest out towards the Sangres, with peak gusts between 40 and 50 mph.

Extended Outlook:

A cold front on Tuesday will bring more significant wind to Southern Colorado and the potential for additional fire weather alerts. Snow will fall across the mountains during the day, with moisture expected to increase across the Plains and I-25 corridor by Tuesday evening. The storm will clear out well before sunrise Wednesday, leaving us cool and breezy through the middle of the week.

