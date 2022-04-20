Elevated fire weather concerns remain through the end of the week

Tonight's Forecast:

All current Red Flag Warnings should be allowed to expire at 9 pm, with our weather expected to turn less windy as more moisture settles back in late tonight. The airmass will stay on the mild side overnight as breezy to gusty southwest winds will continue across parts of Southern Colorado. Because of this, lows in the Plains will only cool down to the 40s and 50s.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 48; High: 75; A cold front Wednesday morning will bring a good 5-10 degrees of cooling to the Pikes Peak Region. Breezy southwest winds will return during the afternoon, with elevated fire danger, but no Red Flag Warnings in the forecast.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 45; High: 80; Most of Pueblo County will see a break from Red Flag Warnings on Wednesday. However, with another dry and breezy day ahead, elevated fire weather trends will remain in the forecast.

Canon City forecast: Low: 49; High: 79; Gusty westerly winds, low relative humidity and dry fuels will maintain Red Flag Warning conditions on Wednesday across Fremont County. Please be careful to avoid any actives that could spark a fire.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 39; High: 65; Slightly cooler on Wednesday, but not cool enough to dampen the fire weather threat across Teller County. Red Flag Warnings are set to go back into effect tomorrow starting at noon, with gusts to 35 mph and humidity levels possibly down to the single digits.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 30s/40s; High: 60s/70s; Dry and breezy, and with an elevated fire weather risk on Wednesday. While Red Flag Warnings are not anticipated tomorrow over northern El Paso County, please avoid activities that could start a spark.

Plains forecast: Low: 40s/50s; High: 70s/80s; The high fire danger threat will relax just enough on Wednesday for the Plains as northeasterly breezes keep the relative humidity just a tad higher. Highs will also be a tad cooler behind an early morning cold front.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 40s; High: 70s; Dry skies, gusty winds, and low relative humidity will bring back another day of Red Flag Warnings to the I-25 corridor, with peak wind gusts to 30 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 40s/50s; A quick passing disturbance will bring the potential for a few inches of snowfall overnight into the northern and central mountains, but that moisture is not expected to reach the southeastern mountains. Instead, we'll stay dry and windy over the next 12-24 hours.

Extended outlook forecast:

Breezy again on Thursday, with the southern I-25 corridor and southeastern mountains most prone to Red Flag Warnings. Strengthening downslope winds will bring a bigger fire weather risk to almost all of Southern Colorado as we close out the work week. It will also be super dry during the day and very warm, with the potential for record setting warmth.

A storm that we're watching for the weekend will bring a cool down to Southern Colorado, along with a few rain and snow showers from Saturday night into Sunday afternoon. A rumble or two of thunder cannot be ruled out as the storm passes through the state, but severe weather is not expected.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.