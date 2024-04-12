Elevated fire danger threats the weekend as our forecast turns warm & breezy

Today’s Forecast:

Happy Friday! A warm and breezy day is on tap for Southern Colorado as we'll close out the week with highs as much as 15 degrees warmer than yesterday. Winds region-wide will be on the moderately breezy side, with 30 mph gusts today in the San Luis Valley and southeastern Plains. These areas will find themselves under a Red Flag Warning from noon until 8 pm.

KOAA weather A Red Flag Warning will go into Friday afternoon for the southeast Plains and San Luis Valley

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 75; Low: 45. Dry, downslope breezes will bring the warmth to the Pikes Peak Region on Friday, with our high today topping out in the mid 70s.

Pueblo forecast: High: 80; Low: 44. After spending the past week in the 60s, today's forecast will be much warmer, with our high expected to climb to near 80 degrees this afternoon.

Canon City forecast: High: 78; Low: 47. Warm and breezy on Friday, with our high today in the Canon City area almost feeling more like late spring than the middle of April.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 66; Low: 37. With a strengthening ridge of high pressure building into place and moderate southwesterly breezes to 25 mph, Friday will be the warmest day of the week by far for Teller County.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 70s; Low: 40s. After a beautiful week with light winds and mild daytime temperatures, today will be much warmer and slightly more breezy than the past few days. Enjoy the warmth!

Plains forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 40s/50s. A breezy and much warmer Friday for the Plains as we look to close out the week in the 70s and 80s, and with a Red Flag Warning for Baca County and parts of Las Animas County.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 70s; Low: 30s/40s. After a really nice and mellow week, our forecast will turn breezy and much warmer today as highs this afternoon soar into the 70s.

Mountains forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s/30s. A mild and breezy Friday for our mountain ranges, with increasing clouds this afternoon and the potential for a few rain or snow showers in the San Juans, La Garitas and central mountains.

Extended outlook forecast:

A strong ridge of high pressure will bring further warming to our forecast through the weekend, with high temperatures warming into the 60s, 70s and 80s. Spotty high fire danger threats will be possible during the afternoon hours this weekend, with gusts expected to range between 25-30 mph.

Early next week, a low pressure system will bring a mixed bag of weather to our forecast. Monday will be around 5-10 degrees cooler for Southern Colorado. The wind will also be on the gusty side during the day followed by the chance for a scattered shower or thunderstorm Monday afternoon and evening in the lower elevations and snow for the mountains.

