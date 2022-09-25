Early week warming, with potential rain showers Tuesday

Tonight's Forecast:

After a gorgeous and cooler fall-like day, we're looking at a pleasant night of weather for Southern Colorado. Under generally clear skies, temperatures will be allowed to cool down pretty quickly after sunset. By Monday morning, temperatures will be in the 30s in the high country, with a mix of 40s and 50s for the Plains.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 46; High: 80; After a cool start to our Monday morning, temperatures by the afternoon will be warmer than what we saw today as lower 80s look to return to the Pikes Peak Region.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 47; High: 86; A sunny and warmer start to the work week, with temperatures rebounding into the middle 80s by Monday afternoon.

Canon City forecast: Low: 51; High: 83; A sunny and mellow start to the work week before the potential for a few thunderstorms by Tuesday afternoon.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 39; High: 73; Bright blue skies and mild highs will make for some gorgeous, fall-like weather for the start of the week in Teller County.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 40s; High: 70s; Although it'll be warmer than what we saw today, Monday will deliver us more lovely, early fall-like weather to the Tri-Lakes region.

Plains forecast: Low: 40s/50s; High: 80s; Under the influence of high pressure, sunshine will prevail across the Plains on Monday as daytime highs will be allowed to return to the 80s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 40s; High: 70s/80s; Gorgeous late September weather can be expected for the southern I-25 corridor on Monday, with 40s for lows, and a mix of 70s and 80s for daytime highs.

Mountains forecast: Low: 30s/40s; High: 50s/60s; Beautiful weather Monday for the mountains, and with dry skies in the forecast, why not take advantage of the day by checking out some of the changing leaves and fall foliage.

Extended outlook forecast:

Moisture will increase over the state on Tuesday, with scattered mountain showers and thunderstorms likely , and a few showers also possible around the Pikes Peak Region. Dry skies and warmer than average highs can be expected form Wednesday to Thursday before a trough of low pressure looks to change up our weather. Beginning on Friday, highs will begin to cool as we re-introduce rain to the forecast for the upcoming weekend.

