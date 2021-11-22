Early week warm-up ahead of mid-week snow showers

Tonight's Forecast:

A clear and cool night can be expected across Southern Colorado. As high pressure builds into the region this week, a dry airmass will settle into the state, with rain or snow not likely for the next several days.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 28; High: 63. Sunny and much more mild on Monday as highs return to the lower 60s across the Pikes Peak Region.

PUEBLO: Low: 22; High: 67. Sunny skies, light breezes and above average highs will make for a great start to the week.

CANON CITY: Low: 32; High: 66. Near freezing temperatures in the morning will give way to a mild and breezy afternoon across Fremont County.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 25; High: 56. A mild Monday for Teller County, with sunshine and light westerly breezes in our forecast.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 20s/30s; High: 50s/60s. We'll have absolutely nothing to complain about weather wise on Monday as we're looking at a sunny and mild start to the week.

PLAINS: Low: 20s/30s; High: 60s. Even though the calendar says late November, our forecast tomorrow will be bright and mild across the Plains.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 20s/30s; High: 50s/60s. An unseasonably warm start to the week for the southern I-25 corridor, with sunshine and mild highs.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 10s/20s; High: 40s/50s. Sunshine and light winds will make for an absolutely gorgeous start to the week for the mountains.

Extended Outlook:

Lowering relative humidity and strengthening downslope winds will increase the fire weather risk on Tuesday, with the potential for the strongest winds across the Arkansas River Valley. Mountain snow is likely to develop by Tuesday evening, with some of that moisture expected to reach the I-25 corridor and Plains by midday Wednesday. Although we're not expecting much, this could turn out to be the first accumulating snowfall of the season for parts of Southern Colorado. The storm clears out by Thanksgiving Day, leaving us sunny and cooler than average.

