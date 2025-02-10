Early week changes will include snow & Arctic cold for Southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

We'll call today the "calm before the storm" as dry skies will hold on most of the day before some light snow showers move into the Pikes Peak Region and southeastern mountains this evening. Scattered and light snow showers will spread into the rest of Southern Colorado later tonight, continuing into early Tuesday.

Highs today will warm into the 40s and lower 50s, driven by breezy to gusty southwest winds. Highs tomorrow will be as much as 15-25 degrees colder.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 45; Low: 13. Moderately breezy southwest winds will drive temperatures into the middle 40s today in Colorado Springs. Behind a late afternoon cold front, light snow showers will develop this evening, with amounts under 1" in the Pikes Peak Region.

Pueblo forecast: High: 47; Low: 15. Middle to upper 40s on Monday will give way to overnight lows in the teens, and a chance for a few lightly scattered snow showers in the Pueblo area.

Canon City forecast: High: 47; Low: 17. Much like our neighbors to the east, we'll enjoy a relatively mild afternoon in eastern Fremont County on Monday, with a few light snow showers possible towards the overnight hours.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 40; Low: 11. After a cooling trend this past weekend, highs on Monday will rebound by several degrees across Teller County. The warm-up will be short lived however as cold and snow will move into our forecast this evening.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 30s/40s; Low: 0s/10s. Near average highs and dry skies through Monday afternoon will give way to a potent cold front, with light snow showers developing from late this evening into midday Tuesday. Snow totals under 1".

Plains forecast: High: 40s; Low: 10s. Breezy southerly winds throughout the day today will give way to the possibility of a few light snow showers later tonight and Tuesday. After the passage of a cold front this afternoon, winds will shift to the NE, ushering in much colder air for tonight and Tuesday.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: 10s. Wind could be especially strong in parts of Huerfano County today, gusting up to 45 mph. Winds will turn more E/NE tonight, with a chance for some light snow showers through early Tuesday.

Mountains forecast: High: 30s/40s; Low: 10s. Heavier snow will fall across the San Juan Mountains today, with a few light snow showers reaching the southeastern mountains late this afternoon and evening. On top of the snow, it will remain windy, with W/SW wind gusts up to 45 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Snow totals through midday Tuesday aren't likely to exceed 1" for Southern Colorado, and again, not all areas will see accumulations. After a brief break Tuesday afternoon, snow will pick back up in intensity and coverage Tuesday evening, with snow into midday Wednesday. Accumulations through Wednesday afternoon look to range between 2-5" in the Pikes Peak Region. Higher amounts will favor both the higher elevations and eastern Plains, where out east, a Winter Storm Watch has been issued from 5 pm Tuesday to 5 pm Wednesday.

Tonight's Arctic front will drop highs down to the 20s Tuesday and 10s by Wednesday. Mid-week lows here will drop all the way down to single digit territory. Near freezing highs Thursday will give way to highs in the 50s on the Plains by Friday afternoon.

