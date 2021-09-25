Early fall heat this weekend in southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

This afternoon will be sunny and warm with temperatures about 5-10 degrees above average.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 83; Low: 50. A warm and sunny day with a light breeze.

PUEBLO: High: 86; Low: 50. A very warm day with plenty of sunshine.

CANON CITY: High: 85; Low: 56. Sunny, warm, and breezy today.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 76; Low: 46. A very comfortable day with sunshine and breezy winds.

TRI-LAKES: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Low 80s with sunshine today.

PLAINS: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Mid to upper-80s with plenty of sunshine today.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Low 80s with sunshine and a light breeze.

MOUNTAINS: High: 70s; Low: 30s/40s. Mid-70s to even a few low 80s for mountain valleys today with breezy winds and a few clouds.

Extended Outlook:

Sunday will be about 5 degrees warmer than today and will be sunny once again. The weather pattern remains warm and comfortable early next week. By mid-week, Wednesday and Thursday there is a chance of rain and cooler air moving in, with 60s and 70s returning.

