Drying skies & warming highs Tuesday for Southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

Burn scar and some urban flooding will remain the biggest concern weather wise tonight for the Sangres and the southern I-25 corridor. Where they develop, slow-moving storms will be capable of producing heavy rain in quick bursts, so keep an eye on the sky and the First Alert 5 Weather app.

After sunset, rain showers should diminish, leaving us with decreasing clouds and pleasant overnight temperatures.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 59; High: 87; The summer monsoon will take a small break starting on Tuesday, and with high pressure building overhead, highs will be warmer.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 61; High: 93; Mostly sunny and warmer on Tuesday, with near seasonal afternoon highs thanks to around 5 degrees of warming from Monday's high of 88 degrees.

Canon City forecast: Low: 63; High: 90; Bright sunshine early will give way to a very warm mix of sun and clouds on Tuesday as highs return to near 90 degrees.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 52; High: 77; As the monsoon moisture shifts farther to the west on Tuesday, we'll be right on the cusp of seeing it in Teller County, which should mean only a slim chance of an isolated afternoon thunderstorm.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 50s; High: 70s/80s; A pleasant morning with lows in the 50s will be followed by a dry and warmer afternoon as highs climb into the upper 70s and 80s.

Plains forecast: Low: 60s; High: 80s/90s; After a cooler start to the week, we're back to the 90s on Tuesday, and it's only going to get hotter from here.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 50s; High: 70s/80s; A drier and warmer Tuesday for the southern I-25 corridor, with only a low end chance of a thunderstorm or two developing in our forecast.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s/50s; High: 70s; We'll have a lot less moisture to play with on Tuesday, and although we can't rule out an isolated afternoon thunderstorm, it should be a lot less active compared to what we've seen the past couple of days.

Extended outlook forecast:

The promise of a more mellow forecast lies ahead for Southern Colorado for most of the rest of the week. Recycled moisture combined with daytime heating could trigger a few scattered storms over the mountains, but for the Plains, we're looking at a hot and dry late week forecast. Highs will be hottest by Friday, and could be close to flirting with records in some areas.

Moisture could creep back east by the weekend, with storm chances building over the I-25 corridor and the Plains beginning on Sunday.

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

