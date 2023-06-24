Drying out this weekend with Saturday warmer than Sunday

Tonight's Forecast:

This afternoon and evening has been very active across the east and southeast Plains of Colorado. Multiple tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings have been reported since around 3 pm. At around 5:45 pm, a tornado was confirmed south of Granada. Another tornado was confirmed a short time later near the same area in eastern Prowers County.

For the rest of Southern Colorado, tonight will be clear, breezy and cool. Overnight lows will drop down to the 30s, 40s and 50s.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 51; High: 84; It'll be a gorgeous start to the first weekend of summer in the Colorado Springs area, with sunshine and light breezes, and middle 80s for daytime highs.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 53; High: 93; Breezy to gusty southwest winds will bring a hot and dry Saturday to Pueblo, with afternoon highs expected to warm back into the lower to middle 90s.

Canon City forecast: Low: 52; High: 89; A breezy and very warm start to the weekend for Canon City, with peak afternoon wind gusts up near 30 mph. Thunderstorms are not expected on Saturday in Fremont County.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 42; High: 77; A chilly morning will give way to a bright, warm and breezy afternoon, with highs climbing back towards the upper 70s on Saturday.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 40s/50s; High: 70s/80s; The first weekend of summer will be a warm one all throughout Southern Colorado, with temperatures along and near the Palmer Divide warming into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s; High: 80s/90s; Behind another wave of severe weather Friday night, dry skies will return on Saturday, with temperatures in the Plains soaring into the 80s and 90s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 40s/50s; High: 80s/90s; After a toasty Friday, we'll keep the warmth going into the start of the weekend as highs climb into the 80s and lower 90s on Saturday.

Mountains forecast: Low: 30s/40s; High: 60s/70s; A warm and windy afternoon for the mountains of Southern Colorado on Saturday, with peak westerly wind gusts up near 35 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

A dry cold front will knock off around 3-6 degrees to our daytime highs on Sunday. Early next week the heat returns, and after a short-lived cool down on Sunday, highs by the middle of next week could be flirting with triple digits in the lower Arkansas River Valley. For the Pikes Peak Region, we're looking at the possibility of 90s next week for the first time this year.

