Drying out on Friday and into the weekend

Tonight's Forecast:

Spotty showers will continue this evening, with rain in the plains and snow above 8,000 feet. Precipitation is expected to come to an end between 11 pm and 2 am. The sky will remain partly to mostly cloudy overnight.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 34; High: 63;

Partly cloudy in the morning and then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Wind will be out of the NNE at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 39; High: 68;

Friday will begin partly cloudy and then it will become mostly sunny. Wind will be from the ENE at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 39; High: 65;

Expect lingering clouds in the morning which will quickly clear, and the sun will be out during the day. Wind will be from the SE at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 28; High: 55;

It will be mostly sunny on Friday, and temperatures will begin to warm back up. Wind will be out of the N at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 33; High: 59;

Some clouds may linger early in the morning, but the sun will be out in full force on Friday afternoon. Temperatures will be cool but comfortable.

Plains forecast: Low: 30s; High: 60s-70s;

It will be partly cloudy in the morning and mostly sunny for the majority of the day.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 38/37; High: 62/62;

Some clouds linger in the morning, and then they clear out, and the afternoon will be sunny. Wind will be light, and temperatures will be comfortable.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s-30s; High: 50s-60s;

The mountain valleys will start with clouds, but drier air moves in on Friday, and the sun will be out in no time. Temperatures will be near freezing or below freezing in the morning, and then in the low 50s to low 60s in the afternoon.

Extended outlook forecast:

Saturday will be another sunny and dry day with 70s-80s in the plains and 60s in the mountain valleys. On Sunday, it will be dry and gusty initially with warm temperatures. There is a chance of spotty afternoon thunderstorms on Sunday afternoon and evening.

We are watching the potential for strong thunderstorms and heavy precipitation (mountain snow and rain in the plains and mountain valleys) on Monday and Tuesday next week. At this point, you will need to make a plan B for outdoor activities/work and stay up to date with the forecast.

