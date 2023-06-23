Drying out on Friday and for the weekend in southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

This morning there are low clouds in the plains. Dry air will move in from the west and clear out the clouds and humidity will drop during the day. Temperatures will end up slightly above average today. There is a chance for an isolated thunderstorm in the eastern plains today.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 84; Low: 52. Partly cloudy today with S wind at 10-15 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Pueblo forecast: High: 92; Low: 53. Mostly sunny today with S wind at 10-15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Canon City forecast: High: 89; Low: 51. Partly cloudy with SW wind at 15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 77; Low: 43. Mostly sunny today with SSW wind at 15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 81; Low: 48. Partly to mostly sunny today with SSW wind at 10-15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Plains forecast: High: 80s/90s; Low: 50s. Mostly sunny today with isolated thunderstorms possible between 2-7 pm. Winds will be breezy from the south today.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 87/90; Low: 49/51. Mostly sunny today with SSW wind at 15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Mountains forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 40s. Mostly sunny today with breezy winds from the WSW. Temperatures will be in the low 70s to mid-80s for mountain valleys.

Extended outlook forecast:

Looking ahead to the weekend, Saturday will be a near-carbon copy of today for temperatures and the afternoon sunshine. A few more clouds and about 5 degrees cooler on Sunday. And then we are hot and mostly sunny for next week.

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

