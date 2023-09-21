Drying out late this week as highs remain unseasonably warm

Today’s Forecast:

A quieter day ahead for the mountains and I-25 corridor when it comes to any rain or thunderstorm develop. Storms today will form a little farther east, mainly along the Colorado/Kansas border. Storms in these areas could reach low-end severe criteria, with hail up to 1" in diameter and wind gusts to 60 mph.

Otherwise for the rest of us, it will be a breezy day, with southwest wind gusts around 20-30 mph this afternoon and evening.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 80; Low: 48. A lot less cloud cover today as we look to transition to a dry and breezy day in the Pikes Peak Region, with peak gusts up near 25 mph.

Pueblo forecast: High: 87; Low: 48. Highs on Thursday will warm by another degree or two from yesterday, and it will be breezy as well, with gusts up near 25-30 mph.

Canon City forecast: High: 84; Low: 51. A warm and breezy afternoon for the Canon City area, with peak afternoon wind gusts up near 25-30 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 71; Low: 40. After a few stormy days, we'll see a return to dry skies this afternoon in Teller County. Although we won't see any rain, it will be breezy this afternoon, with gusts near 25 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 70s; Low: 40s. A few clouds this morning will give way to a bright, warm and breezy afternoon, with highs topping out in the middle 70s.

Plains forecast: High: 80s/90s; Low: 40s/50s. Storms will be few and far between this afternoon for most of Southern Colorado, with the exception being the far southeast Plains. For Prowers and Baca counties, a few storms could turn severe, with 1" hail and gusts to 60 mph possible.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 40s/50s. Dry skies and warmer highs on Thursday for the southern I-25 corridor, but windy, with gusts this afternoon around 20-30 mph.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s; Low: 30s/40s. After a few morning showers, we'll see dry skies and gusty winds in the high country, with peak gusts around 40 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Strengthening southwest winds on Friday will lead to widespread high fire danger conditions in Southern Colorado. A Fire Weather Watch has been issued, and this will likely get upgraded to a Red Flag Warning sometime before tomorrow morning.

As anticipated, due to high winds and low relative humidity, Fire Weather Watches have been issued for our forecast area on Friday. These are likely to turn to Red Flag Warnings before going into effect tomorrow morning. #cowx pic.twitter.com/7Zu8arSq26 — Alan Rose (@AlanRoseWX) September 21, 2023

A cold front early Saturday will bring a touch of fall to the forecast this weekend, which is timely given that the Autumnal Equinox will occur this Saturday at 12:50 am.

