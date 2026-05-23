Drying out and warming up Memorial Day weekend, unsettled again next week

Today’s Forecast:

Decreasing moisture, and incoming upper-level ridging, both reduce the chance of storms today in southern Colorado. A highly isolated storm chance exists early this afternoon favoring the Palmer Divide and areas north of U.S. 24 (e.g. north of downtown Colorado Springs), and the Raton Mesa and far southeast plains. A few rumbles of thunder are possible with these isolated quick moving showers on an otherwise dry and warmer day.

Also, remember the sunscreen. Our peak sun angle is now above 70 degrees, which is to say...very powerful, direct sunlight between 11 AM - 3 PM!

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 70; Low: 45.

Pueblo forecast: High: 77; Low: 45.

Canon City forecast: High: 76; Low: 48.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 64; Low: 38.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 60s; Low: 40S.

Plains forecast: High: 70s; Low: 40S.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 73/75; Low: 46.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s; Low: 40S.

Extended outlook forecast:

Upper-level ridging continues to build Sunday and Monday. Sunday will be mainly dry, and warm with highs climbing above average. It will be a nice outdoor day, with isolated afternoon mountain thunderstorms. If you're planning on a 14er (full disclosure: I am), or anything particularly tall, be off the summit by noon. No such issues across I-25 or the plains, though.

On Memorial Day, a southern stream disturbance will push moisture into the southwestern part of the state which will track northeast during the day. This is likely to produce scattered to numerous mountain-focused thunderstorms after 12 PM. Aim to be below treeline by noon on Monday. As always, watch the sky and be prepared to turn around earlier if the skies look threatening. Partly cloudy skies along I-25 and continued warm temperatures.

By Tuesday, the ridge will pivot off to the northeast of Colorado and therefore transition into a blocking pattern as upper level energy more fully pivots into the state. This will lead to scattered afternoon thunderstorms in the Pikes Peak Region and south, along with slightly cooler highs. It will be gusty, as southeasterly winds increase in response to the incoming upper low, with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon. To be very technical this is called a mass response (so that's the weather lesson of the day). In essence, wind develops to replace rising air at the surface due to the upper low, coupled with a weak lee trough.

The unsettled pattern continues Wednesday thanks to the blocking ridge to the northeast, with Thursday looking a bit drier ahead of more unsettled conditions at the end of next week. Highs will remain in the 70s in the Pikes Peak Region, 80s in the Arkansas River Valley.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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