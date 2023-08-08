Drying out along I-25, more severe thunderstorms on the Plains

Today’s Forecast:

We'll see quite a bit of variety weather wise across the state today...from high fire danger in the southeastern mountains and adjacent valleys to the potential for large hail and severe thunderstorms over the northeastern Plains. Along the I-25 corridor, we're not expecting much in the way of thunderstorm activity this afternoon, although a rogue shower can't be ruled out.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 87; Low: 55. Storms will be few and far between today in the Pikes Peak Region. However if any storms can develop here locally, they will be capable of gusty winds, small hail and lightning.

Pueblo forecast: High: 95; Low: 59. Hot this afternoon, with rain chances only around 10% in Pueblo today. If we do see a passing storm, gusty winds will be more likely than any heavy rain.

Canon City forecast: High: 91; Low: 57. A nice and cool morning will give way to a hot afternoon, with lower 90s in our forecast today for Canon City.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 77; Low: 45. Other than a quick passing shower this afternoon, we're looking at a pretty nice day, with highs warming into the upper 70s.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 40s/50s. After Sunday's cool and overcast weather, we'll continue to warm today across northern El Paso County today. Although a storm can't be ruled out, we're only looking at about a 20% chance of rain this afternoon.

Plains forecast: High: 80s/90s; Low: 50s/60s. One disturbance moving through northern New Mexico could bring gusty winds, lightning and a few rain showers to the southeastern Plains today, but the bigger threat for severe weather will be over the northeast Plains. A more vigorous disturbance coming out of Utah will bring the potential for destructive hail and damaging wind gusts to that part of the state this evening.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 80s/90s; Low: 50s. High fire danger will be the big weather story across the southern I-25 corridor and adjacent mountains today. 35-45 mph wind gusts and single digit relative humidity values are concerning in that if a fire were to break out, it could spread very quickly.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 40s. Windy, with widespread gusts today in the mountains up near 35-45 mph. With today's windy and dry forecast, we'll see Red Flag Warnings on Tuesday, in effect from noon until 8 pm.

Extended outlook forecast:

A dry cold front will help to cool down temperatures by around 2-6 degrees on Wednesday, with a rare dry day of weather for Southern Colorado. High pressure will begin to expand back towards the southern Rockies from Texas late this week, with highs returning to above average by Thursday. Along with the heat late this week, the position of the high pressure system will allow for an influx of monsoon moisture, with storms building over the mountains Thursday and Friday. Storms by the weekend will then become more likely for the I-25 corridor and the Plains.

