Dry, with further cooling Sunday ahead of winter's return next week

Tonight's Forecast:

Breezy easterly winds early this evening evening will give way to weakening wind and colder temperatures tonight for Southern Colorado. Skies are expected to remain dry across most of our forecast area for the next 12-24 hours. Farther to our north, a quick moving disturbance will bring snow and blowing snow to the mountains along and north of the Monarch Pass. Several inches of accumulation can be expected for high country through Sunday morning.

Locally, we could see a few flurries or light snow showers fall as far south as northern Teller and El Paso counties, with minimal impacts for these areas.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 18; High: 37; A reinforcing shot of colder air will drop highs by another couple of degrees from what we saw today, with middle to upper 30s in Colorado Springs.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 17; High: 39; After last week's taste of spring, we're looking at a transition to colder temperatures to close out the weekend, with Sunday's highs only warming into the upper 30s.

Canon City forecast: Low: 21; High: 40; Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and cooler on Sunday, with highs in eastern Fremont County topping out in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 14; High: 38; A quick moving disturbance will bring a chance for snow flurries or light snow showers to Teller County tonight and Sunday morning, with a trace to a light dusting possible around Woodland Park. The rest of our Sunday will be dry and cold, with highs in the upper 30s.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 10s; High: 30s; A few light snow showers moving across northern Colorado tonight may dip enough south this evening to allow for a few flurries or some light overnight snowfall in norhtern El Paso County. Dry skies will follow for the remainder of our Sunday, with highs in the 30s.

Plains forecast: Low: 10s; High: 30/40s; After several days in the 60s and 70s last week, our weekend with end with colder temperatures, bright sunshine and light east winds around 10-15 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 10s/20s; High: 30s/40s; Seasonably colder weather can be expected along the southern I-25 corridor on Sunday, with highs only warming into the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Mountains forecast: Low: 10s/20s; High: 30s; Another round of snow will move into the mountains Saturday evening and Sunday morning, with most accumulations expected for areas along and north of Monarch Pass. It will remain windy to gusty in the high country for the next 24 hours, with tonight's gusts to 50 mph and tomorrow's gusts to 40 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Monday will be mainly dry in the Pikes Peak Region, with temperatures warming into the lower 40s. An incoming cold front will lead to a chance for light snowfall from Monday night into Tuesday morning. Behind the front, Tuesday will be cold, with our high only warming into the middle 20s.

Another round of snow will impact our forecast on Wednesday, with highs on Wednesday only warming into the lower 20s. Drier skies are likely Thursday and Friday, with snow possible by Friday evening.

