Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Dry weekend on the slopes but the rocky mountain snow machine is back next week

Monarch Mountain conditions on Thursday, February 27th, 2025
Eva Egbert / Monarch Mountain
Monarch Mountain conditions on Thursday, February 27th, 2025<br/>
Monarch Mountain conditions on Thursday, February 27th, 2025
Posted

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of Monarch Mountainand does not reflect the same of KOAA.

It’s looking like a spring-like start to the ski weekend is ahead. But March is historically the snowiest month in the Colorado Rockies (with some regional caveats)… and we’re tracking some good moisture next week.

Monarch Mountain conditions on Thursday, February 27th, 2025
Monarch Mountain conditions on Thursday, February 27th, 2025

Monarch Mountain has a 53-inch base depth heading into this weekend. It’s been a fairly dry week with two inches of new snow Thursday.

Spring-like conditions Friday and Saturday, with patchy snow showers Sunday at Monarch Mountain and Wolf Creek

Bluebird skies and early spring-like conditions on Friday and Saturday with highs in the mid and upper 30s. I spoke with their operations team and they told me all of their lift-serviced trails are open, and all have good coverage.

Mid to upper 40s at Breckenridge this weekend - you'll want to pack the sunscreen, and pack more removable layers than usual as night lows will still be in the low teens.

At Breck, you’ll want two sheddable layers this weekend in your kit. Lows in the teens but highs in the upper forties. Vail will top out in the upper thirties to lower forties. So… spring conditions everywhere.

Winter Park has the highest base depth compared to seasonal averages at the moment, driven largely by extremely high snow totals last week.

On the leaderboard this week, Winter Park has jumped to the top on base depths compared to average, driven largely by their massive snow totals last week. Winter Park is reporting spring-like snow on their slopes. Steamboat, which didn’t make the list this week, has more winter-like conditions. Winter Park and Vail have the highest average base depths in the state. Steamboat has the highest maximum base depth in the state but has a wide range between 59 and 99 inches.

Friday & Saturday are both quiet days on the slopes - weather will not be an issue for you.

On the futurecast… dry blue skies and light winds all day Friday with quiet weather Saturday too.

Scattered rain and snow showers will develop on Sunday. This will likely result in particularly spring-like conditions with wet and slick snow on the lowest parts of the mountains, but mid and upper terrain should be all snow and conditions should keep powder a bit looser.

Scattered light rain and snow showers move through on Sunday. Could make the lower slopes a bit slick but mid-mountain and up should be all snow. It’ll be breezy.

Widespread snow on Monday in the Rockies, heavy at times.

The big story, though, is the action next week. Better moisture arrives Monday and sticks around all day Tuesday. Wednesday is drier ahead of yet another high moisture system arriving late next week.

Snow continues throughout Tuesday. This is a moisture rich storm.

You should have no trouble getting to the slopes this weekend. Conditions are still decent and early spring-like. Friday and Saturday are the best days since winds will be light. This is also a good weekend to remember the sunscreen! But again, the big thing we’re tracking will be during the weekdays next week. Another storm is likely to hit the slopes Thursday into Friday ahead of a drier weekend. All in all - a good start to March.

__

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

IYGACAB 480x360.jpg

If You Give A Child A Book Campaign Changes Lives In Our Community