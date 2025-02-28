Dry weekend on the slopes but the rocky mountain snow machine is back next week

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of Monarch Mountainand does not reflect the same of KOAA.

It’s looking like a spring-like start to the ski weekend is ahead. But March is historically the snowiest month in the Colorado Rockies (with some regional caveats)… and we’re tracking some good moisture next week.

Eva Egbert / Monarch Mountain Monarch Mountain conditions on Thursday, February 27th, 2025



Monarch Mountain has a 53-inch base depth heading into this weekend. It’s been a fairly dry week with two inches of new snow Thursday.

Bluebird skies and early spring-like conditions on Friday and Saturday with highs in the mid and upper 30s. I spoke with their operations team and they told me all of their lift-serviced trails are open, and all have good coverage.

At Breck, you’ll want two sheddable layers this weekend in your kit. Lows in the teens but highs in the upper forties. Vail will top out in the upper thirties to lower forties. So… spring conditions everywhere.

On the leaderboard this week, Winter Park has jumped to the top on base depths compared to average, driven largely by their massive snow totals last week. Winter Park is reporting spring-like snow on their slopes. Steamboat, which didn’t make the list this week, has more winter-like conditions. Winter Park and Vail have the highest average base depths in the state. Steamboat has the highest maximum base depth in the state but has a wide range between 59 and 99 inches.

On the futurecast… dry blue skies and light winds all day Friday with quiet weather Saturday too.

Scattered light rain and snow showers move through on Sunday. Could make the lower slopes a bit slick but mid-mountain and up should be all snow. It’ll be breezy.

The big story, though, is the action next week. Better moisture arrives Monday and sticks around all day Tuesday. Wednesday is drier ahead of yet another high moisture system arriving late next week.

You should have no trouble getting to the slopes this weekend. Conditions are still decent and early spring-like. Friday and Saturday are the best days since winds will be light. This is also a good weekend to remember the sunscreen! But again, the big thing we’re tracking will be during the weekdays next week. Another storm is likely to hit the slopes Thursday into Friday ahead of a drier weekend. All in all - a good start to March.

