Dry, warm, and sunny this weekend as ski season draws to a close

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of Monarch Mountain and does not reflect the same of KOAA.

After seemingly endless storms over the last several months every weekend, this weekend at Colorado's ski resorts will be dry, and mild. And, in a first with that forecast this season...winds won't be strong!

Seven resorts called it a season last weekend - the most in a single weekend all spring (of the 28 resorts on the list below). But, five more will be closing up shop after this weekend. If you want a few final turns, here's the list:

KOAA Five more Colorado ski resorts close this weekend

As for the forecast - a weak upper level wave moving through an otherwise nice high pressure ridge will lead to instability Friday afternoon in the southwest mountains. With highs in the 50s and 60s, scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely. Saturday and Sunday are both slightly cooler - with most resorts peaking with highs in the 50s...but that's still going to result in slush by the end of the day.

CONDITIONS:

Vary by slope direction and elevation. Low elevations are very slushy by afternoon, especially this weekend - and will likely extend far up the mountain given the warm highs. High northerly facing slopes still have fine - but crusty - powder. Monarch is of course in the "good snow" camp due to its very high elevation. Your best times to hit the slopes will be Friday and Saturday mornings - both days should have widespread low temps in the mid 20s leading to a decent overnight freeze. If you do like soft snow, 10AM-1PM will be your best bet.

CLOSING TRACKER:



Arapahoe Basin TBD June Aspen Mountain April 21 Aspen Highlands Closed Buttermilk Closed Beaver Creek April 14 Breckenridge TBD May - Peak 9/10 close April 14 Cooper Closed Copper Mountain May 5 Crested Butte Closed Echo Mountain April 14 Eldora April 21 Granby Ranch Closed Hesperus Closed Howelson Hill Closed Kendall Mountain Closed Keystone Closed Loveland Ski Area May 12 Monarch Mountain April 21 Powderhorn Closed Purgatory April 28 Silverton April 14 Snowmass April 21 Steamboat April 21 Sunlight Closed Telluride Closed Vail April 21 Winter Park May 19 Wolf Creek Closed

