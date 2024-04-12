Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Dry, warm, and sunny this weekend as ski season draws to a close

Seven resorts closed last weekend, five more close this weekend and with temperatures reaching the 60s, elevation will matter on the slopes.
Posted at 6:46 PM, Apr 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-11 20:53:09-04

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of Monarch Mountain and does not reflect the same of KOAA.

After seemingly endless storms over the last several months every weekend, this weekend at Colorado's ski resorts will be dry, and mild. And, in a first with that forecast this season...winds won't be strong!

Seven resorts called it a season last weekend - the most in a single weekend all spring (of the 28 resorts on the list below). But, five more will be closing up shop after this weekend. If you want a few final turns, here's the list:

Five more Colorado ski resorts close this weekend
Five more Colorado ski resorts close this weekend

As for the forecast - a weak upper level wave moving through an otherwise nice high pressure ridge will lead to instability Friday afternoon in the southwest mountains. With highs in the 50s and 60s, scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely. Saturday and Sunday are both slightly cooler - with most resorts peaking with highs in the 50s...but that's still going to result in slush by the end of the day.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely across the San Juans Friday, with isolated pop ups in the central peaks
Saturday will have isolated showers in the northern mountains - still warm and mainly sunny
Sunday is a bit cooler high-temps wise, a bit warmer low temps wise, and sunny

CONDITIONS:

Vary by slope direction and elevation. Low elevations are very slushy by afternoon, especially this weekend - and will likely extend far up the mountain given the warm highs. High northerly facing slopes still have fine - but crusty - powder. Monarch is of course in the "good snow" camp due to its very high elevation. Your best times to hit the slopes will be Friday and Saturday mornings - both days should have widespread low temps in the mid 20s leading to a decent overnight freeze. If you do like soft snow, 10AM-1PM will be your best bet.

CLOSING TRACKER:

Arapahoe BasinTBD June
Aspen MountainApril 21
Aspen HighlandsClosed
ButtermilkClosed
Beaver CreekApril 14
BreckenridgeTBD May - Peak 9/10 close April 14
CooperClosed
Copper MountainMay 5
Crested ButteClosed
Echo MountainApril 14
EldoraApril 21
Granby RanchClosed
HesperusClosed
Howelson HillClosed
Kendall MountainClosed
KeystoneClosed
Loveland Ski AreaMay 12
Monarch MountainApril 21
PowderhornClosed
PurgatoryApril 28
SilvertonApril 14
SnowmassApril 21
SteamboatApril 21
SunlightClosed
TellurideClosed
VailApril 21
Winter ParkMay 19
Wolf CreekClosed

__

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Mobile App

News5 Mobile App