Dry through Thanksgiving Day, with snow moving in Thursday evening

Savor the sunshine! That's my main message that I'm putting out to residents of Southern Colorado on what's expected to be a bright and warm Wednesday. Afternoon highs will be around 15 to 20 degrees above average, topping out in the 60s and 70s.

There's a slight concern that some areas along and south of the Arkansas River Valley could see spotty high fire danger today due to gusty canyon winds that will lower relative humidity values.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 67; Low: 32. Our high today will warm all the way into the upper 60s, which is well above our average high of 51 degrees.

Pueblo forecast: High: 70; Low: 29. Soak in the sunshine today as it will be a bright and warm one for Pueblo. Today's high of 70 degrees is more than 15 degrees above average for this time of the year.

Canon City forecast: High: 68; Low: 35. Being one of the busiest travel days of the year, our forecast today will be absolutely gorgeous, with a warm and breezy day on tap for eastern Fremont County.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 60; Low: 25. It's not too often that we see the mercury climb into the lower 60s in Teller County in late November, so make sure to take advantage of today's great weather before the snow and cold moves in later this week.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 60s; Low: 20s/30s. For being one of the busiest travel days of the year, our weather on the day before Thanksgiving will be simply stunning thanks to plentiful sunshine and highs in the 60s.

Plains forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 20s/30s. A warm and sunny Wednesday for the Plains, with highs this afternoon soaring into the 60s and 70s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 60s; Low: 20s/30s. Wednesday will be a really comfortable day thanks to sunshine and 60s this afternoon. W/SW breezes could turn quite gusty later today in Huerfano County, with occasional gusts up to 30 mph.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: 20s. If you're traveling through the mountains today, the weather will be nearly perfect, with sunny skies, light breezes and mild temperatures.

A cold front early on Thanksgiving will bring a chill to your Thanksgiving Day plans. Highs on Thursday will be more than 20 degrees colder than today, topping out in the middle 40s. Snow should hold off until after sunset, with snow showers increasing in the Colorado Springs metro area between 6-10 pm. Snow will pick up in intensity and coverage through the overnight hours and into the day on Friday, with impacts to travel and your shopping plans. It will also be cold on Friday, with a high of just 22 degrees in Colorado Springs.

Snow should begin to taper off early Saturday, with totals around 2-5" for the I-25 corridor. With fresh snow on the ground, cold air will remain the other big story this weekend. Daytime highs will only warm into the 20s and 30s, with lows each night falling down to the single digits and teens.

