Dry this morning with storms this afternoon for the Air Force Academy graduation

Today’s Forecast:

Another unsettled day. Low pressure to the north sends us energy while moisture remains over the state as well. A cold front will drop south late this morning with a piece of it likely to create a stationary boundary over the mountains. This will spark off showers late this morning over the Rampart Range and Front Range mountains. For the Air Force Academy graduation, you should bring your poncho. Remember: umbrellas are not allowed at the Air Force Academy graduation! Severe weather concerns should again be confined to the eastern plains.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 78; Low: 48

Air Force Academy Forecast:

At 9AM, you'll be enjoying sunny skies.

By 11AM, I expect the arriving front to spark off tall cloud development over the Rampart range (west of the Air Force Academy) and other mountains in the Front Range.

By 1:00PM, when the Thunderbirds show begins, you'll have a chance for thunderstorms - but just a chance...30%. So, you may luck out. Unfortunately, we won't really know until we see how small-scale details are evolving late this morning.

By 3:00PM, storm chances increase a bit to 50% - still not a guarantee, but if you're looking for the most threatening time of day storm-wise, that's the time. Highs will be a few degrees cooler today thanks to the cold front in the mid to upper 70s.

Otherwise, mostly sunny turning partly cloudy this afternoon as a cold front moves through the area. A chance for showers and storms this afternoon.

Pueblo forecast: High: 85; Low: 52.

Mostly sunny turning partly cloudy this afternoon with a 20% chance of thunderstorms. Winds start from the north and swing east with upslope flow (again) this afternoon).

Canon City forecast: High: 84; Low: 52.

Mostly sunny with a 20% chance of thunderstorms. West winds at 10 mph this morning turning southeast this afternoon.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 70; Low: 39.

Sunny start, with clouds increasing by noon to mostly cloudy conditions. Showers and storms likely after 12:00PM, a couple may contain gusty winds. Northwest winds at 10 mph becoming southwest at 10 mph this afternoon.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 70s; Low: 40s.

Sunny this morning, mostly cloudy this afternoon. Thunderstorms become increasingly likely during the afternoon.

At noon...20%

At 2:00PM...40%

At 3:00PM...50%

Plains forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s.

Sunny this morning, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms beginning in mid-afternoon and persisting through the evening. A few storms may be severe with large hail and damaging winds the primary concerns.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 80/81; Low: 46/49.

Sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms after noon - a fairly typical spring day with today's storms likely being garden variety.

Mountains forecast: High: 70s; Low: 30s/40s.

Mostly sunny this morning, thunderstorms likely after noon. Northwest winds at 10 mph turning south this afternoon.

Extended outlook forecast:

We'll keep showers and storms in the forecast through Saturday. Friday still has a pretty good chance for an afternoon storm, but Saturday's chance is notably lower. Following all of this unsettled weather, we're tracking our first heat dome of the season building north late this weekend and persisting through the first half of next week. Make sure your A/C and/or swamp cooler is in good working order!

