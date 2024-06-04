Dry spell of weather through Thursday, with sizzling pre-summer heat

Today’s Forecast:

An early morning cold front won't do much to our forecast today in Southern Colorado, with only a few degrees of cooling expected. Even with the cool down, highs will remain around 5-8 degrees above average. Temperatures today on the Plains will warm into the 80s and lower 90s, with highs in the mountains and mountain valleys topping out in the 60s and 70s.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 83; Low: 54. Tuesday's high in the lower 80s will be slightly cooler than yesterday, but still above the average high for this time of the year of 78 degrees.

Pueblo forecast: High: 91; Low: 55. Even with a few degrees of cooling on Tuesday, we're expecting to stay in the 90s this afternoon in Pueblo.

Canon City forecast: High: 88; Low: 57. Very warm on Tuesday, with partly to mostly cloudy skies and NW winds around 10-20 mph during the afternoon.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 74; Low: 46. Warm, with filtered sunshine today in Woodland Park and a high in the mid 70s. Cripple Creek will be comfortable this afternoon, topping out in the upper 60s.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 40s/50s. Tuesday will be slightly cooler than yesterday, but still on the warm side of average, with our highs today warming into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Plains forecast: High: 80s/90s; Low: 50s. Partly cloudy skies early will give way to mostly sunny skies this afternoon and another hot day on the Plains, with highs today expected to climb into the 80s and lower 90s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 40s/50s. Slightly cooler highs today in the upper 70s and 80s will give way to hotter highs on Wednesday, with 90s for some areas.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 30s/40s. With dry skies and warm sunshine on tap today, it's looking like the perfect day to spend some time in the mountains as thunderstorms won't threaten outdoor activities.

Extended outlook forecast:

A strong dome of high pressure will expand towards the Great Basin on Wednesday, and this will bring the heat to Southern Colorado. Our high in Colorado Springs is expected to hit the 90s for the first time this year on Wednesday. Based on climatology, the average first 90 degree day of the year in Colorado Springs is typically around June 15. Pueblo and the lower Arkansas River Valley on Wednesday will warm into the middle to upper 90s

A cold front Thursday morning may shave off a few degrees to our highs, but will be followed by another day in the 90s on Friday. A few spots on the eastern Plains could hit triple digits. As the ridge of high pressure breaks down late this week and weekend, moisture will increase, allowing for a few spotty afternoon thunderstorms on Friday. This trend will continue, with our forecast looking more unsettled into the upcoming weekend. Afternoon plans both Saturday and Sunday may be impacted by showers and thunderstorms.

