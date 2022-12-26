Dry skies & slightly cooler highs on Monday

Tonight's Forecast:

We're looking at a fairly uneventful 12-24 hours for much of Southern Colorado. Dry skies can be expected for most areas, with the exception of a passing shower over the far eastern Plains, and some light snow in the mountains north of I-70. These limited showers will come courtesy of the tail end of a cold front that will pass through Southern Colorado during the late night hours tonight.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 24; High: 47; A modest cool down can be expected on Monday, with high temperatures in the Pikes Peak Region down around 5-10 degrees from what we saw today.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 19; High: 50; After a warmer Sunday, we're looking at a slightly cooler start to the week for the Steel City as our daytime high looks to top out near 50 degrees.

Canon City forecast: Low: 28; High: 53; Although not as warm as today, the final week of 2022 will begin with partly cloudy skies and above average highs.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 20; High: 44; Light winds will combine with partly cloudy skies to bring Teller County a pretty nice start to the last week of 2022.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 10s/20s; High: 40s; Once we shake off the chill, the rest of our Monday will be really nice, with partly cloudy skies and 40s for daytime highs.

Plains forecast: Low: 10s/20s; High: 40s/50s; We've had a tough time kicking out last week's cold air from the Plains, especially the lower Arkansas River Valley. That said, Monday's forecast should be pretty close to average as daytime highs look to climb into the 40s and very low 50s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 20s; High: 40s/50s; Although slightly cooler, we're still expecting a lovely start to the last week of 2022 for the southern I-25 corridor on Monday.

Mountains forecast: Low: 10s/20s; High: 30s/40s; All things considered, we're looking at a nice start to the week for the mountains of Southern Colorado, with dry skies on Monday ahead of more snow building in by mid-week.

Extended outlook forecast:

Rebounding temperatures on Tuesday will send several locations in the Plains into the 60s for daytime highs. The warm air will come due to some gusty downslope winds, which could lead to elevated fire danger in some areas. This will come in advance of our next storm, with mid-week snow for the mountains, and the potential for some light snowfall around Teller County and the Pikes Peak Region late Wednesday into very early Thursday morning.

