Dry skies return Tuesday ahead of next Arctic cold front

Tonight's Forecast:

Snow showers will remain in our forecast this evening before breaking up around midnight as the storm clears Southern Colorado. Impacts and snow totals are expected to remain on the low end, with the highest totals over the southern I-25 corridor and adjacent mountains.

KOAA weather Snow Accumulation Forecast — 3/7 to 3/8/22

The bulk of the snow should wrap up by midnight, and with decreasing clouds by Tuesday morning, we're expecting another night of unseasonably cold overnight temperatures with teens and single digits along the I-25 corridor.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 11; High: 38; A small break in an otherwise active period of weather on Tuesday, with sunshine returning to the forecast and a decent sized warm-up after a high of just 22° on Monday.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 9; High: 42; Bitterly cold morning lows will give way to a brighter and warmer day Tuesday, with highs around 15° warmer than what we saw today.

Canon City forecast: Low: 17; High: 41; We'll see a much quieter day of weather on Tuesday, and although it will be warmer than today, highs will be around 15° below average for this time of the year.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 7; High: 33; Dry skies will return to Teller County on Tuesday as we'll find ourselves between storms. This should afford us a brighter and warmer day compared to what we saw today.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 0s/10s; High: 30s; At long last, blue skies will return to Monument Hill and the Tri-Lakes region on Tuesday. Highs will be below average for this time of the year, only topping out in the 30s,.

Plains forecast: Low: 10s/20s; High: 40s; Overnight clouds will give way to a brighter and warmer day on Tuesday as highs look to rebound into the 40s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 0s/10s; High: 30s/40s; Cold overnight lows will give way to some decent warming on Tuesday, with highs expected to top out in the upper 30s and 40s across the southern I-25 corridor.

Mountains forecast: Low: 0s/10s; High: 20s/30s; Mountain snow showers should wind down shortly after midnight. This will set the stage for a much calmer day on Tuesday that will be filled with sunshine and light winds.

Extended outlook forecast:

Tuesday's small break from the wintry weather roller coaster will continue into early Wednesday before a potent and frigid cold front drops in by Wednesday afternoon. Behind the front, our next chance for snow will begin to fill in across Southern Colorado. Snow is likely to push off of the mountains by the afternoon and evening hours, and continue into the day on Thursday.

The other big story will be the cold! Highs on Thursday will only warm into the teens, with lows Thursday night falling off into the single digits. Some areas could even fall to below zero.

