Dry skies return Thursday ahead of a weekend warm-up

Tonight's Forecast:

Skies will continue to clear out this evening as our latest storm moves away from Southern Colorado. With calm winds, overnight lows will be chilly, cooling down to the 20s and 30s.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 34; High: 67. After a cool and unsettled Wednesday, we'll flip the script on Thursday. Sunshine and light breezes will make for a mild and pleasant day across the Pikes Peak Region.

PUEBLO: Low: 36; High: 73. Less windy on Thursday, with more sunshine and warmer afternoon temperatures. Highs will be around 10-15 degrees above average.

CANON CITY: Low: 38; High: 71. After some cooler weather on Wednesday, afternoon temperatures will recover nicely on Thursday, topping out in the lower 70s.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 26; High: 57. The snow that fell during our last storm will melt away pretty quickly late this week. Highs on Thursday will warm into the upper 50s, with another 10 or so degrees of warming by Friday.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 20s/30s; High: 50s/60s. Calmer weather is expected late this week as high pressure builds into the region. We'll see sunshine, light breezes and mild highs on Thursday.

PLAINS: Low: 30s; High: 60s/70s. Sunny and mild on Thursday, with gusty north winds in the forecast behind our departing storm system. Gusts to 30 mph will be possible across the Plains.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 30s; High: 60s. A little breezy on Thursday across the southern part of the state, but otherwise, a much nicer day with sunshine and mild highs in the forecast.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 10s/20s; High: 30s/40s. Gorgeous spring weather for the mountains on Thursday. We'll see plenty of sunshine and above freezing afternoon high temperatures.

Extended Outlook:

A roller coaster ride of temperatures is expected through the start of the weekend as highs will climb about 10 degrees each day through Saturday. By Saturday, record highs could be threatened in both Colorado Springs and Pueblo. Our next storm looks promising this far out as it has the potential to deliver some beneficial moisture to the region from Sunday evening through the first part of the first week of May.

