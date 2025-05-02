Dry skies most of this weekend will be followed by wet changes next week

Today’s Forecast:

After unsettled skies and thunderstorms on Thursday, Friday's forecast will be much calmer and warmer as high pressure builds across the northern Rockies. Temperatures will rebound by as much as 8-12 degrees from yesterday, warming into the 60s on the Plains and 50s in the mountain valleys and Teller County.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 63; Low: 37. Last night's thunderstorms brought heavy rain and hail to the Pikes Peak Region, but this morning, those storms are long gone! With high pressure moving through the northern Rockies on Friday, our highs locally will warm by as much as 10 degrees from yesterday.

Pueblo forecast: High: 68; Low: 37. Clearing skies this morning will give way to a bright and mild afternoon for the Steel City, with today's high just about 5 degrees shy of average.

Canon City forecast: High: 65; Low: 41. Friday's forecast will feature a return to sunshine and middle 60s. Highs tomorrow will be even warmer, topping out in the middle 70s.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 54; Low: 30. After rain, snow and sun breaks on Thursday, today's weather will be much calmer and nicer. Our high today will warm into the middle 50s, just a few degrees shy of average.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 30s. Yesterday's thunderstorms will give way to sunshine and mild highs this afternoon thanks to a return to high pressure over the Centennial State.

Plains forecast: High: 60s; Low: 30s. Dry skies and sunshine return to the eastern Plains on Friday, with a nice boost to our daytime highs compared to what we saw on Friday.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 30s. A warming trend begins today for the southern I-25 corridor, with temperatures topping out in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: 20s/30s. A few lingering clouds this morning over the southeastern mountains will give way to sunshine, light breezes and comfortable afternoon temperatures today in the 40s and lower 50s.

Extended outlook forecast:

Today's warm-up will continue on Saturday, with a return of 70s and lower 80s on the Plains. Skies should remain mostly sunny in town on Saturday, with a few rain and snow showers possible in the mountains.

A storm moving inland along the coast of California Saturday night will bring some changes to our Sunday forecast, with slightly cooler highs and SW wind gusts to 35 mph. Moisture will also start to increase, leading to the potential for a few scattered thunderstorms Sunday afternoon and evening.

As the storm moves into the Four Corners Region early next week, our weather will turn unsettled and cooler. Monday and Tuesday both look wet, with highs in the 50s in the lower elevations and 40s in Teller County. Along with the rain and higher elevation snow, Monday's storms could be on the strong to severe side. A few lingering storms will be possible into Wednesday afternoon before drying out next Thursday.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

