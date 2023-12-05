Dry skies, light breezes and a mild mid-week forecast for Southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

After a cold front late Monday, highs on Tuesday will be a few degrees cooler for Southern Colorado. Even with the cool down, temperatures this afternoon will be unseasonably warm, around 10-15 degrees above average for this time of the year. On top of the warmth, we'll see light breezes and plenty of sunshine on Tuesday. Overall, another good looking day here for Southern Colorado!

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 59; Low: 29. A cold front late on Monday will only bring a modest amount of cooling to our forecast today, and with a high in the upper 50s, we'll still be well above the average high of 46° for this 5th day of December.

Pueblo forecast: High: 64; Low: 24. A dry airmass will mean a big swing between our morning low and our afternoon high today. After starting out in the lower 20s this morning, our high will warm well into the 60s.

Canon City forecast: High: 64; Low: 34. Layer up this morning as you leave your home for the day, but be prepared to shed those layers this afternoon as we'll return to the 60s in the Canon City area.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 53; Low: 26. Although it will be on the chilly side this morning, highs this afternoon will be nice and mild, warming into the 40s and 50s in Teller County.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s/30s. Tuesday's forecast will be just as nice as Monday, with sunshine, light breezes and warmer than average temperatures.

Plains forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 20s/30s. Sunny skies, light breezes and warm for early December highs will make for another great day on the eastern Plains. Get outside and take advantage of the nice weather!

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 20s/30s. After a gorgeous Monday, today's weather that will include sunny skies, light breezes and mild highs.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s; Low: 10s/20s. A bright and sunny day is on tap for the mountains on Tuesday, with a lot less wind than what we've seen over the past few days.

Extended outlook forecast:

Our current stretch of nice weather will continue on Wednesday, which is likely to be our warmest day of the week. Wednesday's high in Colorado Springs will reach the middle 60s, with Thursday only slightly cooler.

An approaching storm coming from the Pacific coast will spread gusty winds into our forecast on Thursday, with snow likely to develop by midday Friday. Snow showers will continue from Friday night into Saturday morning, with an early storm estimate of 2-4" for the Pikes Peak Region and Canon City. Along with the snow will come some much cooler weather, with highs on Friday and Saturday only warming into the 20s, 30s and 40s.

