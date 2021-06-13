Dry skies, with unseasonably heat for our Monday

Tonight's Forecast:

A few isolated early evening showers and thunderstorms will be possible up until around sunset this evening. Expect most of the development to occur along and near the Palmer Divide and/or the Raton Mesa. The storms will wind down by late this evening, leaving us mild and muggy overnight tonight and into Monday morning.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 60; High: 92. Mild and muggy tonight, followed by a hot and dry start to the week. Hotter temperatures will follow through the middle of the week.

PUEBLO: Low: 63; High: 97. It'll be a hot start to the week for Pueblo, and it's only going to get worse from here, with triple digits likely by Tuesday.

CANON CITY: Low: 63; High: 95. Sunny and hot on Monday, with only light southeasterly breezes to help with any relief during the day.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 54; High: 84. Warming up across Teller County this week as high pressure builds into the Rockies. Monday's high temperature will warm well into the 80s.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 50s; High: 80s/90s. We'll be feeling the heat most of this week. On Monday, we'll see 80s and lower 90s for highs and mostly sunny skies during the day.

PLAINS: Low: 60s; High: 90s/100s. Other than a triple digit reading for La Junta, high temperatures on Monday should stay in the middle to upper 90s.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 50s/60s; High: 90s. Watch out for a summer-like forecast this week. Highs will climb into the 90s on Monday, and get even hotter by mid-week.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 40s/50s; High: 60s/70s. More great weather ahead for the mountains this week. An isolated pop-up storm can't be ruled out, but most areas should start the week with dry weather.

Extended Outlook:

Some serious heat is expected for the final week of spring. Highs will soar into the 90s and 100s across the Plains from Tuesday to Thursday, with 70s and 80s for the mountains and mountain valleys. Moisture will try to sneak in around mid-week, with possible rain showers and thunderstorms for the higher elevations. Only a slight chance of precipitation will exist for the Plains through the middle of the week, with better thunderstorm chances by Friday and Saturday.

